David Warner heads to the wrong dressing room
David Warner was a little peeved when he got out towards the end of Australia's innings against Oman in their T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown and in his state of funk, he walked towards Oman's dressing room instead of Australia's. The TV commentators, including fomer Australia batter Matthew Hayden, had a good laugh over Warner's confusion, and (going by the comments on the ICC"s post), so did Warner.
During the course of his 51-ball 56, Warner set a new Australian record for most runs in T20Is; the previous record-holder, Aaron Finch, was at hand to witness the breaking, from the commentators' booth.