David Warner heads to the wrong dressing room

David Warner was a little peeved when he got out towards the end of Australia's innings against Oman in their T20 World Cup match in Bridgetown and in his state of funk, he walked towards Oman's dressing room instead of Australia's. The TV commentators, including fomer Australia batter Matthew Hayden, had a good laugh over Warner's confusion, and (going by the comments on the ICC"s post), so did Warner.