Getting to know the real Josh Inglis

Did you know Australia keeper-batter Josh Inglis grew up in the UK? And that the most famous person he's met so far is… his captain?

Inglis will be playing in the first Test against West Indies in Barbados, starting today, June 25, as a replacement for Steven Smith, out due to a finger injury sustained during the WTC final against Australia at Lord's earlier this month.

Inglis didn't feature in the WTC final, but had made his debut earlier this year on Australia's tour of Sri Lanka. In this breezy Q&A, he tells fans a bit more about himself, starting with the fact that he grew up in Leeds. He moved to Australia at the age of 14.

His favourite cricket memory is an easy one to guess: winning the 2023 World Cup. So is his favourite ground and city considering he's a Western Australia player: it's the Optus Stadium and Perth.

His cricketing idol growing up reflect his childhood in both England and Australia: Kevin Pietersen and Adam Gilchrist. His favourite sporting team also reflects his upbringing: the Coventry City football team in England.

Who does he think is his funniest team-mate? Travis Head. And the most famous person he's met is Pat Cummins!

Here's more on his taste in food. He likes Japanese cuisine, his favourite coffee order is a long black, and his go-to-recipe to cook is steak and veggies.

Meanwhile, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann and Sean Abbott indulged in some competitive catching practice, with plenty of friendly banter between domestic rivals.