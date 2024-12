Tahir: 'We're better humans than them'

"We want to win every game, that's what we're here for," said Tahir at the toss of their Global Super League match in Providence , Guyana, before going to say what he really wanted. "Today's game especially, obviously want to win it for Guyana, but for personal reasons as well. I played for Rangpur Riders last year in BPL and haven't got all my contract money. So that's motivating me in today's game. I want to do really well against them."