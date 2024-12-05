Tahir: 'We're better humans than them'

Matches (22)
Motivation can come in all shapes and sizes. For Imran Tahir, captain of Guyana Amazon Warriors, against Rangpur Riders it came in the form of an outstanding paycheck.
"We want to win every game, that's what we're here for," said Tahir at the toss of their Global Super League match in Providence, Guyana, before going to say what he really wanted. "Today's game especially, obviously want to win it for Guyana, but for personal reasons as well. I played for Rangpur Riders last year in BPL and haven't got all my contract money. So that's motivating me in today's game. I want to do really well against them."
"We want to show them that Guyana welcomes them, they bring their local players here, earn some money, play some good cricket, and show them that we're better humans than them."
Tahir tried pretty hard to make his point, taking 2 for 24 in four overs as the Amazon Warriors restricted Riders to just 117. Unfortunately, for him, his team collapsed in the chase and lost by 15 runs.