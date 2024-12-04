Matches (6)
Amazon vs Rangpur, 8th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 04 2024 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Providence, December 04, 2024, Global Super League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Rangpur Riders FlagRangpur Riders
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 01:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 360 Runs • 40 Avg • 138.99 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 242 Runs • 30.25 Avg • 151.25 SR
Nurul Hasan
10 M • 160 Runs • 22.86 Avg • 119.4 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 136 Runs • 19.43 Avg • 134.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Imran Tahir
10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.05 Econ • 15.92 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.1 Econ • 15.92 SR
Mahedi Hasan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 8.49 Econ • 22.25 SR
ZJ Chappell
2 M • 5 Wkts • 8.29 Econ • 8.4 SR
Imran Tahir (c)
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowler
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Season2024/25
Match days04 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC2204
GAW3214
HANTS3122
LQ2112
RAR2020
