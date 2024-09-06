Sarfaraz Khan celebrates Musheer's hundred
When Musheer Khan brought up his maiden Duleep Trophy hundred to rescue India B, no one cheered harder than his brother Sarfaraz Khan who was back in the dugout. Sarfaraz departed for 9 but Musheer made 181 before he was caught out on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery.
Musheer Khan brings up his
A special celebration and a special appreciation from brother Sarfaraz Khan
