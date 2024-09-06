Matches (9)
ENG v SL (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
SCO vs AUS (1)
RHF Trophy (1)
T20 Blast (2)
CPL 2024 (2)

Sarfaraz Khan celebrates Musheer's hundred

ESPNcricinfo staff
06-Sep-2024 • 55 mins ago
When Musheer Khan brought up his maiden Duleep Trophy hundred to rescue India B, no one cheered harder than his brother Sarfaraz Khan who was back in the dugout. Sarfaraz departed for 9 but Musheer made 181 before he was caught out on a Kuldeep Yadav delivery.

Terms of Use  •  Privacy Policy  •  Your US State Privacy Rights  •  Children's Online Privacy Policy  •  Interest - Based Ads  •  Do Not Sell or Share My Personal Information  •  Feedback