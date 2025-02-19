Virat Kohli ventures into powerboating
Kohli is part of a star-studded line-up of team owners in the UIM E1 World Championship
After plenty of success on the cricket field, Virat Kohli now has an eye on yet another sporting venture - although not as a player. Kohli is part of a star-studded line-up of team owners in the UIM E1 World Championship, the world's first all-electric powerboating competition. The India batter will be in charge of Team Blue Rising.
Kohli's team's competitors in the tournament are owned by legends like LeBron James (Team AIUIa), Rafael Nadal (Team Rafa), Tom Brady (Team Brady) and Didier Drogba (Team Drogba), among others.