What are England eating during this Ashes tour?

What are England's players eating during their Ashes tour down under? Their chef during the time they play warm-ups against England Lions is dishing out some pretty delicious meals, it looks like, starting with some sandwiches for afternoon tea.

"Today we had gnocchi, potatoes, pumpkin, says chef Rob, who is a club cricketer himself. "We do a chicken dish, which today was a Portuguese chicken. And we always do a fish dish - I've got a guy who delivers fish to me. He heads to the market in the morning. He delivers my fish to me around about nine o'clock, so generally I don't know what I'm getting until he arrives."

It's been long days on his feet for Rob, who has to feed up to 80 people a day, including England and Lions players, umpires, scorers and other staff. "Bought 1200 plates when I first arrived. I've got 125 left."

All this is making us hungry!

"Banana bread, I'm going through four banana bread a day. Fruit, bananas I probably go through 60 or 70 a day.

"Seeing someone like Joe Root. These guys are just, they're the rock stars of cricket. So you've got to be in order of them.