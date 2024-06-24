Ollie Robinson signed as Hundred Wildcard by Trent Rockets
Thirty-two players named across men's and women's competitions to complete squad lists
Ollie Robinson, the England and Sussex seamer, has been picked up by Trent Rockets as one of 32 Wildcards for this year's Hundred, having previously featured for Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers.
Ravi Bopara will return to London Spirit after his successful stint with the team last year, while the legspinner Mason Crane has been picked up by Welsh Fire, having moved from Hampshire to Glamorgan on loan this season. Dillon Pennington, the Nottinghamshire seamer who is on England's radar this summer, will play for Northern Superchargers.
The selections were based on performances in this season's Vitality Blast and Charlotte Edwards Cup, and mean that all eight men's and women's Hundred sides now have full squads, ahead of the competition's fourth edition, from July 23 to August 18.
Fran Wilson, an England Women's World Cup winner in 2017, will feature for Birmingham Phoenix this season, while Sophie Luff (Southern Brave), Danielle Gregory (Manchester Originals) and Abi Freeborn (London Spirit) were among the other signings.
"I'm really happy to have been drafted by Southern Brave," Luff said. "The Hundred is a great competition to be a part of, so I'm really happy to have been picked up and it's especially great to have been selected by Charlotte Edwards. I'm really looking forward to the competition and adding value where I can."
Six replacement players have also been announced for the men's and women's competitions, including Tom Aspinwall and Scott Currie, who are stepping in at Manchester Originals for Fred Klaassen and Josh Tongue.
Emma Jones will take over from Ailsa Lister at Birmingham Phoenix women, while Australia's Charli Knott will be available for Brave's first two women's matches, in place of Smriti Mandhana.
Another Australian, Laura Harris, will deputise for Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu for Oval Invincibles' opening two fixtures, while New Zealand's Suzie Bates stands in for India's Richa Ghosh for the first three games at Phoenix.
Birmingham Phoenix
Women: Fran Wilson, Lissy Macleod
Men: Aneurin Donald, Rishi Patel
London Spirit
Women: Abi Freeborn, Ellie Anderson
Men: Ravi Bopara, Ryan Higgins
Manchester Originals
Women: Danielle Gregory, Alice Monaghan
Men: Sonny Baker, Matthew Hurst
Northern Superchargers
Women: Jodi Grewcock, Sophia Turner
Men: Jordan Clark, Dillon Pennington
Oval Invincibles
Women: Rachel Slater, Amara Carr
Men: Marchant de Lange, Mark Watt
Southern Brave
Women: Sophie Luff, Katie Jones
Men: James Coles, Joe Weatherley
Trent Rockets
Women: Aylish Cranstone, Natasha Wraith
Men: Ollie Robinson, Tom Alsop
Welsh Fire
Women: Georgia Davis, Kate Coppack
Men: Mason Crane, Ben Green
