Psst, the IPL has all the adult entertainment your desperate little heart craves

Tell us what you think about the current status of Test cricket without telling us what you think about the current status of Test cricket. Sri Lanka have denied that the sudden unretirement of Wanindu Hasaranga in time to be selected for their Test engagement with Bangladesh was a cunning ruse coinciding with the sudden realisation that an impending ICC ban from international cricket would see him ruled out of their first four matches of the forthcoming T20 World Cup (at which he will be the team's captain). Obviously we'll take their word for it, knowing that the country of Arjuna Ranatunga and Kumar Sangakkara would never dream of deploying such dastardly schemes. Either way, purists were left to lament the blow to prestige for a two-Test series played between non-Big Three nations in the shadow of the IPL, and wonder if the format can ever recover.