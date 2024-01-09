Thunder committed to Sydney as captain Green defends pitch

Ricky Ponting suggested the club might need to consider moving to find better conditions

Sydney Thunder remain committed to their western Sydney home, despite question marks over a Showground wicket labelled "substandard" by Ricky Ponting

Thunder's seven-wicket loss to Perth Scorchers on Monday was plagued by questions over a slow, spinning wicket that produces the lowest scoring rates in the Big Bash League.

Ashton Agar took 2 for 6 off four overs for Scorchers, as Thunder were kept to 137 for 8 from their 20 overs. Scorchers reached their target with five balls to spare.

It is not the first time the Sydney Showground wicket has come under attack, with Scorchers captain Ashton Turner labelling it "disappointing" in early 2019.

The run-rate at the Showground of 7.76 since the BBL's inception is the lowest of all regular grounds, with spinners and off-pace deliveries the norm.

That raises questions over the ability of the venue - situated in one of Sydney's most-populated areas - to assist the BBL in acting as a gateway for new fans into the sport.

Former Australia skipper Ponting, in commentary for Seven on Monday night, went as far as to question whether Thunder should move to Canberra permanently, concerned the Showground wicket would stop them attracting or keeping talent.

Two of Thunder's home games this summer are at Canberra's Manuka Oval.

But AAP has been told there are no plans for Thunder to shelve western Sydney, or for the number of games in the area to be reduced.

It is more likely Thunder could increase games in the region, given its population of 2.6 million, with the hope of kick-starting the introduction of better facilities.

Thunder captain Chris Green rejected any suggestion the club should pick up and leave the Showground for the national capital.

"We're the Sydney Thunder, this is where we like to play. This is our home ground. This is where we're from, the west of Sydney," Green said.

"I'd hate to see us move down [to Canberra] permanently. I like staying at home, playing at home, having my family come and watch me play. This is our home base."

Green also shot down any suggestion the Showground pitch had been a long-term issue, joking he would love to take the wicket everywhere he goes as a spinner.

"This is better than a lot of wickets in the country. It's just about adapting to those conditions better," Green said on Monday. "We had a 200-game here last year [in the finals] and the rain ruined it. The Sixers game this year was a sellout, and the rain ruined it.

"If we scored 10 more runs or about five less wides tonight, it's probably going down to the last ball which is an entertaining fixture. So I disagree with those comments.