Khawaja, Labuschagne and Carey available for BBL cameos

Travis Head has been rested by Cricket Australia ahead of the West Indies Test series

Marnus Labuschagne is available for Brisbane Heat this week • Getty Images

Khawaja and Labuschagne are both set to feature for the undefeated Brisbane Heat against Perth Scorchers at the Gabba on Wednesday while Carey will line up for Adelaide Strikers against Hobart Hurricanes the day before.

The availability of Khawaja and Labuschagne, who featured in the first game of the season against Melbourne Stars, will lead to some tricky selection decisions for Heat who have been the standout team so far this season with six wins in eight matches and are already assured of at least a top-three finish in the regular season.

Their remaining two games are against defending champions Scorchers with those fixtures likely to determine who will finish top and host the Qualifier final on January 19.

"It will be good for the group to have Usman and Marnus back around the team, especially as we get into the business end of the competition," Heat coach Wade Seccombe said.

Carey's return is a boost for the struggling Strikers who are currently sixth with just two wins and will likely need to win their remaining three games to stand a chance of progressing.

A Strikers statement added: "In consultation with Cricket Australia medical staff, Travis Head will not be available for Big Bash selection during the break between international Test series"

Steven Smith was in spectacular form for Sydney Sixers last season • Getty Images

It has yet to be confirmed whether Carey will be available for the return fixture against Hurricanes in Hobart on Thursday. Mitchell Marsh, meanwhile is not expected to be available for Scorchers against Heat in Brisbane on Wednesday.

Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc signed as marquee supplementary players with Thunder and Sixers respectively this season so they can have a role promoting the competition but have never been in line to play. Cameron Green does not have a BBL deal having opted not to take one this season due to a combination of the schedule and to focus on red-ball cricket.

Lance Morris (Scorchers) and Scott Boland (Stars) have previously been released from the Test squad to play in the BBL.

Nathan Lyon won't be able to debut for Melbourne Renegades this season with their next game on Saturday, the day the Test squad is due to gather in Adelaide ahead of the first Test against West Indies from January 17.