Two Australian players molested in Indore during Women's World Cup

Two Australian players were "touched inappropriately" by a motorcyclist in Indore, where they played South Africa in their final league game of the Women's World Cup on Saturday. The incident occurred while the players were walking to a cafe on Thursday, the morning after Australia's victory against England in Indore.

"CA can confirm two members of the Australian Women's team were approached and touched inappropriately by a motorcyclist while walking to a cafe in Indore," Cricket Australia said in a statement. "The matter was reported by team security to police, who are handling the matter."

Rajesh Dandotiya, the additional district commissioner of police, Indore crime branch, said they had made an arrest. "The security in-charge manager of the Australian team registered a complaint about inappropriate behaviour against two players. We carried out an intensive strategic operation and arrested the culprit, Aqeel. He belongs to Khajrana but now lives in Azad Nagar. He has an old criminal record.

"The Indore Police Commissionerate held a meeting with the stakeholders, BCCI and MPCA, after which security protocols were put in place. We are examining where the security protocol was breached. The incident happened on October 23 around 11am and within the next six hours, we carried out an intensive strategic operation and arrested the culprit. The incident happened when they were headed to a cafe from hotel Radisson."

Devajit Saikia, BCCI secretary, described the incident as "very condemnable" and assured to "revisit our safety protocols if required."

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) said in a statement that it was "deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore. No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women. It is truly inspiring to see the players rise above this painful experience and continue to compete with courage and determination, carrying the pride of their nation on their shoulders in the match against South Africa.

"Over the years, Indore has earned a proud reputation as a safe venue for the visiting teams and dignitaries from other fields. It is deeply painful that the disorderly action of one individual has caused such harm and cast a shadow over the city's image. As the host, MPCA extends sincere apologies to the Australian Women's team for this deeply distressing and unfortunate incident while in our city known for safety, grace, and hospitality."