Uncapped Ghazanfar, Kharote in Afghanistan squad for ODIs against Ireland

Mystery spinner Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar
and left-arm spin-bowling allrounder Nangeyalia Kharote
have broken into the Afghanistan senior side for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland in Sharjah. Both Kharote and Ghazanfar had played for Afghanistan in the Under-19 World Cup.
"Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman continue to recover from their respective injuries and are unavailable for selection," ACB chief selector Ahmad Shah Sulimankhil said in a statement. "However, we have included some of the top-performing youngsters in Nangeyalia Kharote and Bilal Sami. Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar is a very talented cricketer and has demonstrated excellent skills during the U19 World Cup. He will provide cover in Mujeeb Ur Rahman's in the ODI series against Ireland."
Fast bowler Bilal Sami
, who was among the reserves for Afghanistan's most recent ODI series against Sri Lanka, has been promoted to the main squad. Sami is also uncapped in international cricket. In all, he has played 10 List A games so far, taking 23 wickets at an average of 21.60 and economy rate of 6.21.
Wristspinner Qais Ahmad
, who had struggled for control in Sri Lanka, has been demoted to the reserves. Zia Ur Rahman and Shahidullah Kamal are the other reserve players in the side.
Afghanistan squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Rahmat Shah (vice-capt), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ikram Alikhil (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Nangeyalia Kharote, Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik
Reserves: Zia Ur Rahman, Shahidullah Kamal, Qais Ahmad