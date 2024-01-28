Kulkarni ton, Tiwari four-for take India past USA and enter Super Six unbeaten

Australia also enter Super Six with an all-win record after beating Sri Lanka by six wickets

India 326 for 5 (Kulkarni 108, Musheer 73, Subramanian 2-45) beat USA125 for 8 (Srivastava 40, Tiwari 4-20) by 201 runs

Arshin Kulkarni 's 108 off 118 balls, Musheer Khan 's 76-ball 73, and Naman Tiwari 's frugal spell of 4 for 20 led India to a big 201-run win over USA in the Under-19 World Cup on Sunday. The win meant they kept their unblemished record intact going into the Super Six of the tournament.

India piled up 326 for 5 in their 50 overs with Kulkarni and Musheer doing the bulk of the scoring. In reply, medium pacer Tiwari picked up 4 for 20 in nine overs as USA were kept to 125 for 8 in Bloemfontein.

After India were sent in to bat, Adarsh Singh struck three fours in the first over, but the USA bowlers kept both him and Kulkarni in check for a while. India could only manage 40 after ten overs, which led to Adarsh getting a bit desperate and chipping Ateendra Subramanian , the medium pacer, to mid-off when on 25.

Kulkarni and Musheer, however, dug in to add 155 runs off 142 balls for the second wicket. Both the batters took their time in settling in before opening up. Kulkarni had a lucky escape when he was dropped on 16 at mid-off and made sure to cash in. He hacked quick bowler Aarin Nadkarni for six over deep midwicket and clobbered Rishi Ramesh, the legspinner, around the same region before reaching his half-century off 70 balls.

Naman Tiwari rattled the USA batters with his pace • ICC via Getty Images

Musheer continued from where he had left off against Ireland . He got going with a cover drive off Nadkarni and then hit Utkarsh Srivastava across the line for six. It took him 56 balls to reach his half-century and with both batters now set, they got the boundaries away more frequently.

Musheer fell to Ramesh, but Kulkarni reached the three-figure mark with a four past fine leg off 110 balls. Captain Uday Saharan struck a 27-ball 35 to keep the momentum going, but he and Kulkarni fell in the space of six balls as USA looked for a way back. India, however, were 259 for 4 in the 44th over at that stage, and Priyanshu Moliya (27* off 19 balls), Sachin Dhas (20 off 16) and Aravelly Avanish (12* off seven) played important cameos to take India past the 325-run mark.

USA were never really in the chase. They lost openers Prannav Chettipalayam and Bhavya Mehta in the first two overs. Tiwari then removed Ramesh for 8 as USA slipped to 12 for 3 after 7.5 overs. Siddarth Kappa and Srivastava stayed firm for a bit, adding 43 runs off 93 balls for the fourth wicket, before offspinner Moliya got into the act, sending back Kappa for 18.

Tiwari then added to his wicket tally as he removed Srivastava and Manav Nayak in successive overs to have USA at 79 for 6, which soon became 90 for 7 after 30 overs. Amogh Arepally (27* off 71) and Nadkarni (20 off 44) added 31 off 78 balls for the eighth wicket, which delayed the inevitable and ensured India couldn't bowl the opposition out.

India headed into the Super Sixes topping their group and will face New Zealand on Tuesday.

Callum Vidler picked 3 for 28 from his nine overs • ICC/Getty Images

Hicks and Vidler ensure Australia enter Super Six with all-win record

Australia 211 for 4 (Hicks 77*, Dixon 49, Campbell 33*, Lahiru 2-24) beat Sri Lanka 208 (Kalupahana 64, Vidler 3-28, Beardman 2-30, Campbell 2-47) by six wickets

Callum Vidler and Ryan Hicks starred with ball and bat respectively to help Australia beat Sri Lanka and go into the Super Six of the Under-19 World Cup undefeated, with a healthy net run-rate of 2.6.

Quick bowler Vidler started the match by nicking Pulindu Perera off in the first over. Sineth Jayawardena, who had won the toss and batted, moved Sri Lanka forward with a 47-run stand with Supun Waduge, but Vidler and Tom Campbell , the offspinner, removed them in successive overs to rebuild the pressure.

Dinura Kalupahana , top-scoring with 64 with nine fours and three sixes, stitched two 40-plus stands in the middle overs with Ravishan de Silva and Rusanda Gamage. But medium pacer Harjas Singh and offspinner Raf MacMilllan cut short the promising partnerships before Vidler's return took out Kalupahana and left Sri Lanka stuttering at 166 for 6 as the final powerplay got underway.

Campbell and his new-ball partner Mahli Beardman took out the tail as Sri Lanka were all out seven balls short of their 50 overs.

Harry Dixon 's flier, comprising three fours and a six off his first 13 balls, allowed Australia to cruise through a 71-run opening stand with Sam Konstas. Left-arm spinner Vishwa Lahiru , the pick of Sri Lanka's bowlers, dismissed Dixon and Hugh Weibgen in consecutive overs and with legspinner Malsha Tharupathi getting Konstas, Australia were wobbling for a bit.