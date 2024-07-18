USA Cricket at risk of being put 'on notice' by ICC

The ICC has warned USA Cricket (USAC) it risks being "put on notice" for non-compliance with its Associate membership status, barely a month after the last game of a historic, first-ever ICC global event staged in the country. The USA was a co-host, with the West Indies, of the T20 World Cup in June, staging games at three venues as the ICC acted on its long-held ambition of breaking into North America.

But the difficulty of that ambition is evident in the warning, which says USAC is potentially in breach on two counts. One concerns USAC not fulfilling the governance norms set by the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) necessary for it to earn the National Governing Body (NGB) status, which is mandatory for all sports that were last year added to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. And on the second the ICC has hauled up USAC for not having a "fit-for purpose administrative structure", including not filling in the vacant CEO position after it sacked the previous incumbent months into his job.

"USA Cricket is currently Non-compliant with ICC Associate Member Membership Criteria 2.2(b)(i) (governance structure) and 2.2 (b)(ii) (administrative and executive structure) and is at risk of being placed 'On Notice'," the ICC said in an note sent recently to all its members attending the global cricket body's AGM, which will take place on July 22 in Colombo immediately after the ICC Board meets.

Titled "Associate Member Membership Update", the five-page document, accessed by ESPNcricinfo, was sent on July 11. The ICC noted that the USOPC had "expressed serious concerns" over the governance model of USAC. "The USOPC has written to the USAC expressing serious concerns about the ongoing governance of USAC. Whilst this does not put USAC in breach of ICC Membership Criteria, it reflects broader concerns regarding USAC's governance.

"However, USOPC have stated if USAC do not achieve NGB certification, they will be required to commence a process to recognise an alternate NGB for cricket, which could put USAC in breach of ICC Membership Criteria to be "recognized by the ICC (at its absolute discretion) as the primary governing body responsible for the administration, management and development of cricket (men's and women's) in its country".

This is second time this year the ICC has put USAC on alert. After its quarterly meetings in March, the ICC sent a missive to USAC hauling it up over several issues, including warning it even back then that USAC was not doing enough to become USOPC compliant. The ICC also raised the issue of not having a CEO in place ever since it released the incumbent Dr Noor Mohammad Murad, as well as not appointing an independent director on its Board.

That email, sent by ICC CEO Geoff Allardice six days after the ICC Board met in Dubai, was addressed to USAC chair Venu Piske, who was elected to the position in July 2023. While the ICC Board acknowledged USA's "importance" as a "cricket territory", Allardice noted in the email, seen by ESPNcricinfo, it was also aware of the "long history of problems" with USAC.

The ICC Board had even toyed with the idea of suspending USAC membership in March for "being in serious breach of membership obligations", but it did not happen eventually only because Allardice said it would disrupt USA's preparation for the 2024 T20 World Cup. Instead, the ICC Board decided to give USAC a "last chance" to "remedy" the non-compliance issues.

As a primary punitive measure though, the ICC Board did stop the annual funding USAC receives until it fulfilled all membership criteria, only allowing "controlled funding" on an "exceptional basis" between April and July "to enable cricket in the USA not to be prejudiced". During the T20 World Cup, ICC chair Greg Barclay and Allardice once again reiterated to USAC that it was in danger of being suspended if it failed to comply with the membership criteria.

Now, in the July AGM note, the ICC said the USAC continued to still be in breach and recommended stronger sanction. "USAC still does not have a fit-for purpose administrative structure. USAC do not currently have a CEO, having terminated the employment of their most recent one after only a few months in the role. A recruitment process for a replacement CEO has commenced. In April, the two remaining USAC Development staff (the Development Manager and Women's Manager) resigned. A process to replace these staff as has not yet commenced. Currently, replacement staff are temporary and part-time contractors.

"It is Management's view that USAC has not remedied all areas of non-compliance as outlined in the ICC's letter to USAC dated 21 March, 2024, and is therefore at risk of being placed 'On Notice'."

In its initial response, sent on July 12, USAC is understood to have told the ICC that it had appointed an independent director - Pintoo Shah - who also took charge as the Treasurer. His appointment was ratified by the USAC Board on the same day. The delay in filling up the independent position, USAC explained, was due to it amending its constitution to fall in line with USOPC regulations.

The USAC email, copied to senior USOPC officials, also said it was harsh on ICC's part to threaten "drastic action" when it was working hard to meet compliance. USAC said it was informed of the NGB accreditation process only on January 24, so it was unfair to expect it to be compliant by March when the ICC sent the initial warning, and especially when the deadline for compliance submission to USOPC was September 30.