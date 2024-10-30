Awesome in Australia: Bumrah's genius at MCG vs Pujara's 11-hour resistance

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. The following two iconic performances have made it through to the first quarter-final. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the semi-finals.

Jasprit Bumrah's slower ball to Shaun Marsh remains one of his iconic deliveries • Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah - 6-33 and 3-53 in Melbourne, 2018 India won by 137 runs, lead series 2-1

that much time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Turns out you don't needmuch time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Jasprit Bumrah 's irresistible blend of brain and biomechanical brawn. They wrapped up victory shortly after lunch on day five, with even a washed-out first session powerless to stop them.

Bumrah's first three wickets, all on day three, all from round the wicket to left-hand batters, showcased how dangerous he could be even with minimal swing, seam or pace off the deck. A pinpoint bouncer managed to both rush Marcus Harris and cramp him for room. An unstoppable yorker, with a hint of reverse, burst through Travis Head.

In between came the last ball before lunch, a devious, 113kph change-up that would go on to define not just this spell but all of Bumrah's remarkable career. Shaun Marsh's movements, tuned to Bumrah's regular 140 kph rhythm, were entirely out of step with this ball out of a slow-motion nightmare. Fixated on a front leg that moved too far across and far too early, it dipped late to miss the cue end of the bat and pinged the pad on the full, plumb in front.

By Karthik Krishnaswamy

Cheteshwar Pujara was the rock Australia could not budge in Adelaide • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

Cheteshwar Pujara - 123 and 71 in Adelaide, 2018 India won by 31 runs, lead series 1-0

Mitchell Starc was swinging the ball again. At 145 kph. Some of the quickest bowling ever seen in Australia in 2018 had India 127 for 6 on the first day of a long tour. But it still wasn't enough to dislodge Cheteshwar Pujara . It barely even made a dent. In an age where batting is nothing if it doesn't look sexy, one man stood up to show the world that "when you defend confidently you know you are in command, you are on top of the bowler, and he doesn't have a chance to get you out."

By Alagappan Muthu