Awesome in Australia: Pick India's greatest Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance since 2000
Vote for the best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance by an Indian in Australia since 2000
As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote in the polls to decide the winner.
Round of 16
Match-up 1: Rahul Dravid's 233 & 72* vs R Ashwin's 3-57 & 3-92
Winner - Rahul Dravid's 233 & 72*
Match-up 2: Sachin Tendulkar's 241* & 60* vs Virender Sehwag's 63 & 151
Winner - Sachin Tendulkar's 241* & 60*
Match-up 3: Jasprit Bumrah's 6-33 & 3-53 vs Cheteshwar Pujara's 50 and 77
Match-up 4: Cheteshwar Pujara's 123 & 71 vs Shardul Thakur's 3-94, 67 & 4-61
Match-up 5: VVS Laxman's 167 vs Ajinkya Rahane's 112
Match-up 6: Rishabh Pant's 89* vs Ajinkya Rahane's 112
Match-up 7: Anil Kumble's 8-141 & 4-138 vs Virat Kohli's 123
Match-up 8: Virat Kohli's 115 & 141 vs Sourav Ganguly's 144