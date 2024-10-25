Awesome in Australia: Laxman's Sydney solo vs Rahane's Melbourne revival

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the quarter-finals.

VVS Laxman's maiden Test ton was the first of many special innings against Australia • AFP via Getty Images

VVS Laxman - 167 in Sydney, 2000 Australia win by an innings and 141 runs, and won the series 3-0

Up until Sydney, Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian batter to have shown fight on the tour, but after India capitulated once again in the first innings, Laxman let rip. A blow to the helmet from Glenn McGrath was the trigger that made him play like he had nothing to lose.

A maiden Test hundred off just 114 balls, full of gloriously languid drives and flicks that rivalled the watching Mark Waugh's repertoire, grew into an innings of 167 with 27 boundaries. As he walked off the field to applause from the Australians on the field and in the stands, it was just the start of Laxman's very, very special love affair with Australia.

By Shashank Kishore

Watch the highlights of these performances on the Star Sports network at 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm IST, from October 25 onwards.

Ajinkya Rahane led India's turnaround from the front in Melbourne • Darrian Traynor/Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Ajinkya Rahane - 112 in Melbourne, 2020 India win by 8 wickets to level the series 1-1

India turned it around spectacularly at the MCG , and Rahane was a central figure. His captaincy was a key ingredient - he was part of a leadership group that decided India would strengthen their bowling rather than their batting in Kohli's absence - but his most decisive contribution came with the bat.

After India had dismissed Australia for 195 on Boxing Day, Rahane walked in at 61 for 2, which quickly became 64 for 3. His technique was under question after a second-innings duck in Adelaide, but he showed immense trust in his methods while soaking up early pressure, scoring just four off his first 30 balls, before his confidence and rhythm began to shine through. The bowling and the conditions were never less than challenging, but a shot of startling crispness - none crisper than the square-cut off Pat Cummins that brought up his century - would ever so often interrupt long periods of soft-hands defence. With Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja building defiant partnerships with him, Rahane went on to score a series-turning 112 that helped India take a decisive 131-run lead in the first innings of a famous victory.