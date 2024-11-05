Awesome in Australia: Dravid's Adelaide epic vs Bumrah's Melbourne magic

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. The following two iconic performances have made it through to the first semi-final. All you have to do now is vote in the poll at the bottom of the page to send one into the final.

Rahul Dravid - 233 and 72* in Adelaide, 2003

India win by four wickets, lead series 1-0

Long before Rahul Dravid was immortalised for revealing that he too had the ability to yell his head off, he was immortalised for having the ability to yell his head off and also punch the air. The image of him doing so as he hit the winning runs in Adelaide almost 20 years ago is part of Indian cricket history. It was only the fourth time they had ever won a Test match in Australia - and their first victory since 1981 - and they had to come from behind to do it. From way behind, 556 runs to be exact. But Dravid kept whittling away at it, wearing Australia down not once but twice. Finally, after 12 and a half hours at the crease, scoring more runs than he has ever done or will ever do in a single Test, it made perfect sense that he would be there at the end, soaking in the Adelaide sunshine, teeth gritted, arms up high, the personification of triumph.

Dravid's heroics in that match gave India a 1-0 lead, in a series they went on to draw in Australia for the first time since 1985.

Jasprit Bumrah - 6-33 and 3-53 in Melbourne, 2018 India won by 137 runs, lead series 2-1

that much time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Turns out you don't needmuch time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Jasprit Bumrah 's irresistible blend of brain and biomechanical brawn. They wrapped up victory shortly after lunch on day five, with even a washed-out first session powerless to stop them.

Bumrah's first three wickets, all on day three, all from round the wicket to left-hand batters, showcased how dangerous he could be even with minimal swing, seam or pace off the deck. A pinpoint bouncer managed to both rush Marcus Harris and cramp him for room. An unstoppable yorker, with a hint of reverse, burst through Travis Head.

In between came the last ball before lunch, a devious, 113kph change-up that would go on to define not just this spell but all of Bumrah's remarkable career. Shaun Marsh's movements, tuned to Bumrah's regular 140 kph rhythm, were entirely out of step with this ball out of a slow-motion nightmare. Fixated on a front leg that moved too far across and far too early, it dipped late to miss the cue end of the bat and pinged the pad on the full, plumb in front.

