Awesome in Australia: Bumrah's genius at the MCG vs Pujara's resoluteness at the SCG

Jasprit Bumrah's slower ball to Shaun Marsh remains one of his iconic deliveries • Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah - 6-33 and 3-53 in Melbourne, 2018 India won by 137 runs, lead series 2-1

that much time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Turns out you don't needmuch time if you have a game-breaker who can take the pitch out of the equation. India bowled Australia out twice in 156.2 overs, with nine of their 20 wickets coming from Jasprit Bumrah 's irresistible blend of brain and biomechanical brawn. They wrapped up victory shortly after lunch on day five, with even a washed-out first session powerless to stop them.

Bumrah's first three wickets, all on day three, all from round the wicket to left-hand batters, showcased how dangerous he could be even with minimal swing, seam or pace off the deck. A pinpoint bouncer managed to both rush Marcus Harris and cramp him for room. An unstoppable yorker, with a hint of reverse, burst through Travis Head.

In between came the last ball before lunch, a devious, 113kph change-up that would go on to define not just this spell but all of Bumrah's remarkable career. Shaun Marsh's movements, tuned to Bumrah's regular 140 kph rhythm, were entirely out of step with this ball out of a slow-motion nightmare. Fixated on a front leg that moved too far across and far too early, it dipped late to miss the cue end of the bat and pinged the pad on the full, plumb in front.

Cheteshwar Pujara put his body on the line for India in Sydney • Getty Images

Cheteshwar Pujara - 50 and 77 in Sydney, 2021 Match drawn, series level 1-1

Batting time. If an Indian team that lost all its premier bowlers to injury during the tour somehow triumphed over an Australian team that had its first-choice attack in every Test, a fair share of the credit must go to Pujara's crease occupation. He kept asking Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon to go back and bowl another ball over and over again, until they weren't quite themselves in the back half of the series.

Pujara made two fifties in Sydney , and one in Brisbane, at strike rates of 28.40, 37.56, and 26.59, batting with a finger injury sustained earlier in the series. He showed it's possible to mount a serious challenge in a chase of 407 - there's a chance India could have won rather than drawn at the SCG if Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja weren't all battling injury - and haul down a target of 328 if one batter shuts one end down completely and tires the opposition while other, quicker-scoring colleagues bat around him. For hour after hour, Pujara just stood there, taking blow after blow to his gloves and body, and let Australia expend all their energy in the futile pursuit of his wicket.