Awesome in Australia: Pant's conquest of the Gabba vs Agarkar's redemption in Adelaide

All the things that didn't make sense on this tour - India all out for 36, their three jillion injuries, the hassle of cricket in quarantine - found meaning when Rishabh Pant began to play the innings of a lifetime. He was 23 and he helped obliterate a record that had stood for way longer than he'd been alive. Australia's undefeated streak in Brisbane was 32 years old when it was finally laid to rest. "This is one of the biggest things in my life right now," Pant said after a performance that proved just how dangerous a batter he could be when he adopts even the smallest bit of restraint.