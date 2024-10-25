Awesome in Australia: Pant's conquest of the Gabba vs Agarkar's redemption in Adelaide
Vote for the best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance by an Indian in Australia since 2000
As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the quarter-finals.
Rishabh Pant - 89* in Brisbane, 2021India won by three wickets, and the series 2-1
All the things that didn't make sense on this tour - India all out for 36, their three jillion injuries, the hassle of cricket in quarantine - found meaning when Rishabh Pant began to play the innings of a lifetime. He was 23 and he helped obliterate a record that had stood for way longer than he'd been alive. Australia's undefeated streak in Brisbane was 32 years old when it was finally laid to rest. "This is one of the biggest things in my life right now," Pant said after a performance that proved just how dangerous a batter he could be when he adopts even the smallest bit of restraint.
Chasing 328 at the Gabba - 324 on the final day - India still needed 161 runs with about 43 overs to go when Pant walked in at No. 5. He got going, and kept going, even as wickets fell and the overs ticked by. Eventually, with only minutes left on the clock, he lashed Josh Hazlewood down the ground to accomplish one of the greatest series wins in Test history.
By Alagappan Muthu
Ajit Agarkar - 6-41 in Adelaide, 2003India win by 4 wickets, lead the series 1-0
On the previous tour of Australia in 1999-2000, Ajit Agarkar was given the infamous moniker of 'Bombay duck' after he was dismissed for five consecutive ducks - four of them first ball - in the Test series. On his second trip down under Agarkar, only 17 Tests old, had the responsibility of leading a young pace attack comprising injury-prone Ashish Nehra and debutant Irfan Pathan, after Zaheer Khan was injured.
After conceding 556 to Australia in Adelaide, India narrowed the first-innings deficit to just 33, with less than two days remaining in the Test. In a stunning spell of swing bowling, Agarkar got Justin Langer and Ricky Ponting with the new ball, and then reversed the old one to dismiss Justin Langer and three lower-order batters in a jiffy. In just 16.2 overs, Agarkar picked up 6 for 41, and Australia were shot out for 196 in less than two sessions, giving India enough time to chase down the target.
It was fitting he was at the crease when Rahul Dravid hit the winning runs that gave India their first Test win in Australia since 1981 and a 1-0 lead in the series.
By Shashank Kishore