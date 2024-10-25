Awesome in Australia: Kumble's marathon in Sydney vs Kohli's fight in Perth

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the quarter-finals.

In similar circumstances, Kohli had scored 153 at Centurion and 149 at Edgbaston. Now, from 8 for 2, he proceeded to play an even better innings. This was a proper trampoline of a pitch, and Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were routinely getting the ball to rear throat-high from just back of a length. Kohli negotiated the vertical threat expertly, though not without suffering blows to his arm and ribs, but the standout feature of his innings was how well he dealt with Australia's attempts to sucker him with full balls after pushing him back.