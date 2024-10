Awesome in Australia: Kumble's marathon in Sydney vs Kohli's fight in Perth

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the quarter-finals.

In Sydney, after India posted 705 in the first innings, Kumble bowled 46.5 overs to pick up 8 for 141 , his second-best haul after his perfect ten, and give India a lead of 231, which they extended to 442 before declaring late on the fourth day.

Bowling another 42 overs in Australia's second innings, Kumble went on to take 4 for 138 - his match-haul of 12 was his best overseas - but India were only able to take six wickets in total, falling agonisingly short of what would have been their maiden series win down under.

Conditions in all three tours were hard on batters, but the more challenging they became, the more Kohli seemed to relish them. When he walked in to bat in Perth , everything must have looked familiar. India had lost the toss and conceded a bigger total than they should have, bowling well but not without spells of releasing pressure. Then they lost early wickets.

In similar circumstances, Kohli had scored 153 at Centurion and 149 at Edgbaston. Now, from 8 for 2, he proceeded to play an even better innings. This was a proper trampoline of a pitch, and Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were routinely getting the ball to rear throat-high from just back of a length. Kohli negotiated the vertical threat expertly, though not without suffering blows to his arm and ribs, but the standout feature of his innings was how well he dealt with Australia's attempts to sucker him with full balls after pushing him back.