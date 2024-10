Sehwag was in Australia only on his captain Anil Kumble's insistence, and he wasn't known to be a second-innings performer. He ended up batting for nearly six hours, doing un-Sehwag things like going an entire session without a boundary, and scored his 13th century - his first in the second innings of a Test. He went through his gears, ensuring runs came despite wickets falling, to put India's lead well out of Australia's reach . Sehwag finished on 151; the next highest score in India's total of 269 for 7 declared was MS Dhoni's 20.