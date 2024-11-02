Awesome in Australia: Kohli's masterclass in Perth vs Kohli's twin tons in Adelaide

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. The following two iconic performances have made it through to the fourth quarter-final. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the semi-finals.

Virat Kohli was batting on another level in Perth 2018 • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Virat Kohli - 123 in Perth, 2018 India lost by 146 runs, series level 1-1

Virat Kohli was already one of India's greatest batters before 2018. He stepped up to an even more rarefied level that year, scoring 1322 runs at an average of 55.08 over 24 innings, of which 22 were played in South Africa, England and Australia.

Conditions in all three tours were hard on batters, but the more challenging they became, the more Kohli seemed to relish them. When he walked in to bat in Perth , everything must have looked familiar. India had lost the toss and conceded a bigger total than they should have, bowling well but not without spells of releasing pressure. Then they lost early wickets.

In similar circumstances, Kohli had scored 153 at Centurion and 149 at Edgbaston. Now, from 8 for 2, he proceeded to play an even better innings. This was a proper trampoline of a pitch, and Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins were routinely getting the ball to rear throat-high from just back of a length. Kohli negotiated the vertical threat expertly, though not without suffering blows to his arm and ribs, but the standout feature of his innings was how well he dealt with Australia's attempts to sucker him with full balls after pushing him back.

Almost every time there was an opportunity to drive, he did so pristinely, down the ground or through the covers with a decisive front-foot stride. A 20th century version of this list would have undoubtedly contained Sachin Tendulkar's 114 in Perth in 1992 . Kohli's innings came at Perth Stadium and not the WACA, and just as the new ground seamlessly carried forward the old one's legacy of pace and bounce, a new master had carried forward an old master's legacy.

Karthik Krishnaswamy

Virat Kohli was only the second batter to score two centuries on Test captaincy debut • Getty Images

Virat Kohli - 115 & 141 in Adelaide, 2014 India lost by 48 runs

In a career full of milestones, Virat Kohli has a very special place in his heart for these two hundreds . He's made that plain on every subsequent trip to Adelaide. The runs that he made, the way he made them, getting hit on the head by a Mitchell Johnson bouncer early and brushing off the Australians who came up to him to ask him if he was okay just so he wouldn't have to break out of that bubble he needs to be in to score those big runs, and the path that he put his team on, saying they will not be going for the draw - all played a big role in helping him decide what kind of cricketer and captain he wanted to be.

His 114 in the first innings on captaincy debut kept India in the game after conceding 517, and his 141 in the second gave India hope that as long as Kohli was batting, there was a chance of pulling off an outrageous chase of 364. That performance made Kohli the first visiting batter since 1961 to score two centuries in a Test in Australia , and no once has done it since.

By Alagappan Muthu