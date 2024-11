Awesome in Australia: Kohli's masterclass in Perth vs Kohli's twin tons in Adelaide

In a career full of milestones, Virat Kohli has a very special place in his heart for these two hundreds . He's made that plain on every subsequent trip to Adelaide. The runs that he made, the way he made them, getting hit on the head by a Mitchell Johnson bouncer early and brushing off the Australians who came up to him to ask him if he was okay just so he wouldn't have to break out of that bubble he needs to be in to score those big runs, and the path that he put his team on, saying they will not be going for the draw - all played a big role in helping him decide what kind of cricketer and captain he wanted to be.