Awesome in Australia: Laxman's Sydney solo vs Pant's conquest of the Gabba

VVS Laxman's maiden Test ton was the first of many special innings against Australia • AFP via Getty Images

VVS Laxman - 167 in Sydney, 2000 Australia won by an innings and 141 runs, and won the series 3-0

Up until Sydney, Sachin Tendulkar was the only Indian batter to have shown fight on the tour, but after India capitulated once again in the first innings, Laxman let rip. A blow to the helmet from Glenn McGrath was the trigger that made him play like he had nothing to lose.

A maiden Test hundred off just 114 balls, full of gloriously languid drives and flicks that rivalled the watching Mark Waugh's repertoire, grew into an innings of 167 with 27 boundaries. As he walked off the field to applause from the Australians on the field and in the stands, it was just the start of Laxman's very, very special love affair with Australia.

By Shashank Kishore

Rishabh Pant helped India achieve the unimaginable at the Gabba • Patrick Hamilton/AFP/Getty Images

Rishabh Pant - 89* in Brisbane, 2021 India won by three wickets, and the series 2-1

All the things that didn't make sense on this tour - India all out for 36, their three jillion injuries, the hassle of cricket in quarantine - found meaning when Rishabh Pant began to play the innings of a lifetime. He was 23 and he helped obliterate a record that had stood for way longer than he'd been alive. Australia's undefeated streak in Brisbane was 32 years old when it was finally laid to rest. "This is one of the biggest things in my life right now," Pant said after a performance that proved just how dangerous a batter he could be when he adopts even the smallest bit of restraint.

Chasing 328 at the Gabba - 324 on the final day - India still needed 161 runs with about 43 overs to go when Pant walked in at No. 5. He got going, and kept going, even as wickets fell and the overs ticked by. Eventually, with only minutes left on the clock, he lashed Josh Hazlewood down the ground to accomplish one of the greatest series wins in Test history

By Alagappan Muthu