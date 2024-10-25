Awesome in Australia: Kohli's twin tons in Adelaide vs Ganguly's defiance in Brisbane

As we build up to the upcoming five-Test series, ESPNcricinfo, Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar are inviting you to help us identify India's best individual Border-Gavaskar Trophy performance in Australia in the 21st century. We've shortlisted 16 performances and paired them up against each other. All you have to do now is vote to send one of the following into the quarter-finals.

Virat Kohli was only the second batter to score two centuries on Test captaincy debut • Getty Images

Virat Kohli - 115 & 141 in Adelaide, 2014 India lost by 48 runs

In a career full of milestones, Virat Kohli has a very special place in his heart for these two hundreds . He's made that plain on every subsequent trip to Adelaide. The runs that he made, the way he made them, getting hit on the head by a Mitchell Johnson bouncer early and brushing off the Australians who came up to him to ask him if he was okay just so he wouldn't have to break out of that bubble he needs to be in to score those big runs, and the path that he put his team on, saying they will not be going for the draw - all played a big role in helping him decide what kind of cricketer and captain he wanted to be.

His 114 in the first innings on captaincy debut kept India in the game after conceding 517, and his 141 in the second gave India hope that as long as Kohli was batting, there was a chance of pulling off an outrageous chase of 364. That performance made Kohli the first visiting batter since 1961 to score two centuries in a Test in Australia , and no once has done it since.

By Alagappan Muthu

Sourav Ganguly's century helped India leave Brisbane with the series level • Chris McGrath/AFP via Getty Images

Sourav Ganguly - 144 in Brisbane, 2003 Match drawn, series level 0-0

Ahead of the 2003-04 tour of Australia, the words 'chin music' had become so deeply associated with the Indian captain Sourav Ganguly that he departed India early to spend six days with Greg Chappell training to face short-pitched bowling.

His preparations were tested immediately at the Gabba, where India slipped from 61 for 0 to 62 for 3, in response to Australia's 323. In conditions that offered the pace and bounce that are the hallmark of Australian venues, Ganguly displayed remarkable judgement in his handling of the short delivery, and scored his first Test hundred in Australia.

The innings was a statement from a leader that his team was to be reckoned with on this trip down under. Ganguly gave India a first-innings lead that helped India leave Brisbane - an Australian fortress - with the series level, an achievement that went a long way to securing India's first drawn series in Australia since 1981.