Awesome in Australia: Pujara's 11-hour resistance vs Shardul's all-round heroics

Mitchell Starc was swinging the ball again. At 145 kph. Some of the quickest bowling ever seen in Australia in 2018 had India 127 for 6 on the first day of a long tour. But it still wasn't enough to dislodge Cheteshwar Pujara . It barely even made a dent. In an age where batting is nothing if it doesn't look sexy, one man stood up to show the world that "when you defend confidently you know you are in command, you are on top of the bowler, and he doesn't have a chance to get you out."