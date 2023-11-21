Vote for the best Kohli ODI hundred - Mirpur 183 vs Cape Town 160*

A tough pitch was no hindrance to Kohli during a run in which he scored a record tally of 558 in a bilateral ODI series. He made three hundreds in six innings, with the 160* in Cape Town being the pick of them. Kohli put in a masterclass even as the batters around him struggled against the pace and bounce of South Africa's bowling attack. After consolidating in the middle overs, he accelerated in the final ten, taking India from 223 for 4 to 303 for 6. He made more than half of India's total and ran for 100 of his runs in the dry heat. South Africa were bundled out for 179, just 19 more runs than what Kohli made himself.