Vote for the best Kohli ODI hundred - Mirpur 183 vs Cape Town 160*
His highest ODI score or his longest ODI innings
With Virat Kohli becoming the first to score 50 ODI hundreds, we are asking you to pick his best century in the format. From eight shortlisted hundreds, we are now down to the final four. The innings with more votes in this match-up moves to the final round in our bracket.
Less than a month after his Hobart heroics, Kohli helped chase down a 300-plus total again with room to spare. Pakistan had set India 330, and Gautam Gambhir was out for a duck second-ball. Kohli flicked, he glanced, he drove and cut his way to what remains his highest ODI score. You could already see the ability to switch gears and combine busy accumulation with authoritative strokeplay. People christened him the master of the chase: it was just his seventh hundred in a successful chase. There would be many more to come.
A tough pitch was no hindrance to Kohli during a run in which he scored a record tally of 558 in a bilateral ODI series. He made three hundreds in six innings, with the 160* in Cape Town being the pick of them. Kohli put in a masterclass even as the batters around him struggled against the pace and bounce of South Africa's bowling attack. After consolidating in the middle overs, he accelerated in the final ten, taking India from 223 for 4 to 303 for 6. He made more than half of India's total and ran for 100 of his runs in the dry heat. South Africa were bundled out for 179, just 19 more runs than what Kohli made himself.