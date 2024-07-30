'Want to play again and have fun' - Dane van Niekerk signs for Western Province
She holds a long-term view about returning to the South Africa national team, but as it stands, is not in consideration for the upcoming T20 World Cup
Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk will make her return to professional cricket this summer after signing for provincial side Western Province.
While she has long-term hopes of making a return to international cricket, she told ESPNcricinfo she has "no timeline". For now, she just wants to "play again and have fun."
That means van Niekerk is unlikely to be in consideration for South Africa's squad, led by Laura Wolvaardt, at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Bangladesh. Van Niekerk's wife, Marizanne Kapp, will play a key role in that tournament which van Niekerk is unlikely to be at, as she participates in domestic games at home.
She confirmed she will play "all the fixtures, if I am able," and hopes to get back into contention for higher honours. "My No.1 priority is to play again," she said. "I have no expectations other than that. What will be, will be. I miss representing my country and playing at the highest level. It has nothing to do with anything other than that."
Van Niekerk has not played any cricket since The Hundred in August last year, which she was forced to leave early after fracturing her right thumb. Before that, she captained Sunrisers in the Rachel Heyhoe-Flint Trophy, where they finished fourth, and had a stint in the first edition of the WPL, where she was part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru outfit. She has not played for South Africa since 2021 and retired from international cricket in March last year, shortly after she missed out on South Africa's T20 World Cup 2023 squad because she was unable to meet Cricket South Africa's (CSA) standards.
At the time, South Africa required women's national players to run a two-kilometre time trial in 9:30 and van Niekerk, who had recovered from a broken ankle, missed the mark by 18 seconds. CSA have since abandoned the rigid application of the time trial and skinfolds tests and left national selection to the coach's discretion.
Currently, South Africa do not have a confirmed permanent coach after Dillon du Preez took over in an interim capacity for the tour to India. Du Preez replaced Hilton Moreeng, who was in the role for almost 12 years. CSA are expected to announce a succession plan for the women's coaching role ahead of October's T20 World Cup but with no fixtures between now and then, and only two months, it is likely du Preez will continue, with a permanent appointment to be made ahead of the home season. South Africa host England this summer for an all-format tour including the first home Test in 22 years.
