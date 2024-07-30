'Want to play again and have fun' - Dane van Niekerk signs for Western Province

While she has long-term hopes of making a return to international cricket, she told ESPNcricinfo she has "no timeline". For now, she just wants to "play again and have fun."

She confirmed she will play "all the fixtures, if I am able," and hopes to get back into contention for higher honours. "My No.1 priority is to play again," she said. "I have no expectations other than that. What will be, will be. I miss representing my country and playing at the highest level. It has nothing to do with anything other than that."