Was Shoaib Bashir the youngest bowler to take a five-for in England?

The match between England and West Indies at Trent Bridge provided only the tenth instance of a Test containing three totals in excess of 400 . In three of those, one of the 400s came in the fourth innings of the match. They included two of the most famous of all Tests: the ten-day timeless Test between England and South Africa in Durban in 1938-39, which ended in a draw when England - 654 for 5 chasing 696 to win - had to leave to catch the boat home, and the Headingley Test of 1948 , when the "Invincible" Australians led by Don Bradman chased down 404 to win on the final day, the 39-year-old Don finishing with 173 not out, his 29th and last Test century.