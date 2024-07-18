Matches (10)
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Nottingham, ENG v WI, Jul 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
WI Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
WI Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
L
L
L
W
West Indies
L
D
L
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG10 M • 895 Runs • 49.72 Avg • 79.48 SR
ENG10 M • 636 Runs • 37.41 Avg • 57.45 SR
10 M • 456 Runs • 24 Avg • 39.34 SR
10 M • 319 Runs • 19.94 Avg • 47.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG4 M • 20 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 39.4 SR
ENG3 M • 17 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 59.7 SR
10 M • 31 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 49.96 SR
5 M • 24 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 36.58 SR
SQUAD
ENG
WI
PLAYER
ROLE
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Top order Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
|Trent Bridge, Nottingham
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|Test no. 2539
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
|Match days
|18,19,20,21,22 July 2024 - day (5-day match)
Match Coverage
Anderson takes up the mitt as England seamers pick up the gauntlet
Legend starts new role just days after Lord's send-off, but is his former team ready?
Mark Wood returns to England Test attack in place of retired James Anderson
One change for England as senior quick bowler is preferred over Pennington and Potts
Joshua Da Silva: England Ashes focus offers West Indies route back into series
Wicketkeeper hopes new-look England get distracted as they build towards 2025-26 campaign