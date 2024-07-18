Matches (10)
England vs West Indies, 2nd Test at Nottingham, ENG v WI, Jul 18 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Test, Nottingham, July 18 - 22, 2024, West Indies tour of England
England FlagEngland
West Indies FlagWest Indies
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 04:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Z Crawley
10 M • 895 Runs • 49.72 Avg • 79.48 SR
JE Root
10 M • 636 Runs • 37.41 Avg • 57.45 SR
KC Brathwaite
10 M • 456 Runs • 24 Avg • 39.34 SR
J Da Silva
10 M • 319 Runs • 19.94 Avg • 47.18 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
CR Woakes
4 M • 20 Wkts • 2.93 Econ • 39.4 SR
Shoaib Bashir
3 M • 17 Wkts • 3.35 Econ • 59.7 SR
AS Joseph
10 M • 31 Wkts • 4.02 Econ • 49.96 SR
G Motie
5 M • 24 Wkts • 3.12 Econ • 36.58 SR
Head to headLAST 5 MATCHES
SQUAD
ENG
WI
PLAYER
ROLE
Ben Stokes (c)
Allrounder
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Harry Brook 
Batter
Zak Crawley 
Top order Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Dan Lawrence 
Middle order Batter
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Shoaib Bashir 
Bowler
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Series
West Indies tour of England
ICC World Test Championship
Season2024
Match numberTest no. 2539
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, Lunch 13.00-13.40, Tea 15.40-16.00, Close 18.00
Match days18,19,20,21,22 July 2024 - day (5-day match)
ICC World Test Championship

TEAMMWLDPTPCT
IND96217468.51
AUS128319062.50
NZ63303650.00
SL42202450.00
PAK52302236.66
WI51311626.67
SA41301225.00
BAN41301225.00
ENG114613325.00
Full Table