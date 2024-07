England wrapped up a series victory over West Indies by taking 10 wickets inside a session on the fourth day at Trent Bridge . Shoaib Bashir led the way with his first five-wicket haul at home, while there were solid contributions from all quarters. In this week's podcast,heard fromandabout the strange contrast in Bashir's record for England and at county level, an encouraging return to form for Ollie Pope and whether we are seeing the first signs of a more refined approach to Bazball.