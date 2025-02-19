Matches (11)
Feature

Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'

West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else

ESPNcricinfo staff
19-Feb-2025 • 21 mins ago
Chinelle Henry forces one through the off side, Pakistan vs West Indies, Women's T20 World Cup, Paarl, February 19, 2023

Chinelle Henry forces one through the off side  •  ICC/Getty Images

West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry talks to Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda about her call-up for UP Warriorz as an injury replacement for Alyssa Healy, going to qualifying for this year's 50-over World Cup in India, taking down England and her team's long-awaited return to Tests. We also hear from Jemma Botha, the South Africa Under-19s opening batter, during her side's World Cup campaign, where they finished runners-up to India.
