Chinelle Henry: WPL 'a really huge opportunity for me'
West Indies star talks to the Powerplay Podcast about her WPL debut, and much else
West Indies allrounder Chinelle Henry talks to Valkerie Baynes and Firdose Moonda about her call-up for UP Warriorz as an injury replacement for Alyssa Healy, going to qualifying for this year's 50-over World Cup in India, taking down England and her team's long-awaited return to Tests. We also hear from Jemma Botha, the South Africa Under-19s opening batter, during her side's World Cup campaign, where they finished runners-up to India.