West Indies women mix experience with youth for upcoming Australia tour

Offspinner Karishma Ramharack returns alongside under 19 prospect Jannillea Glasgow for the first tour under new coach, former South Australia keeper, Shane Deitz

West Indies have included offspinner Karishma Ramharack and under 19 prospect Jannillea Glasgow in a young squad for the upcoming T20I and ODI tour of Australia in October.

A number of the top performers in the recent Women's Caribbean Premier League, as well as the core of the side that beat Ireland 3-0 in a home T20I series in July, have been included in the 15-strong squad that is set to take on the number one side in the world.

Aside from a near decade-long first-class career with South Australia, Deitz has had a heavy involvement as a player and coach in men's associate cricket with Vanuatu and has coached both the Bangladesh women's and Netherlands women's teams.

West Indies lead women's selector Ann Browne-John was excited by the mix of youth and experience in the squad.

"The selection panel has chosen to maintain most of the players who were victorious in the home series against Ireland," Browne-John said. "Jannillea Glasgow, after having an outstanding Rising Stars Women's Under 19 tournament, has been included in the 15-member squad and we see the return of Karishma Ramharack.

"We have continued to place confidence in some of the developing players. Several of the players are coming off title-winning performances in the Massy Caribbean Premier League so we are expecting them to continue their good run of form. This is a team we believe can produce competitive cricket against a top team like Australia, under the guidance of the new head coach and led by the captain Hayley Matthews who's enjoying a very productive 2023 thus far."