What is the highest percentage of extras conceded in a Test?

The first team to contain ten men with 1000 Test runs to their name was, unsurprisingly perhaps, the ICC World XI which took on Australia in a one-off match in Sydney in 2005. The odd man out then was England's Steve Harmison . No national team had matched this until earlier this year, when the England sides in the fourth and fifth Ashes Tests, at Old Trafford and at The Oval , contained ten men with 1000 or more, the outlier on both occasions being Mark Wood , who finished the series with 724 runs.