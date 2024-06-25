What is the record for the most hundreds in a women's ODI?

After 2002, Shane Warne bowled to 144 batters and dismissed 115 of them (79.86%), while Muthiah Muralidaran bowled to 218 and dismissed 174 (79.82%). That's not their whole careers though: Charles Davis, the eminent Melbourne statistician who has made a study of older scorebooks, thinks that overall Warne bowled to 303 batters and dismissed 235 of them (77.55%), while Murali bowled to at least 375 and dismissed 300 (80%). He explains: "There are another 21 batters Murali played against and never dismissed, but we don't have bbb records, so I don't know if he actually bowled to them. Some of them did not face many balls in the innings in question."