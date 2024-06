What is the record for the most hundreds in a women's ODI?

There were actually five Tests during 2008 in which India fielded eight men who ended their careers with more than 100 caps - the first of them, against Australia in Adelaide in January, contained Rahul Dravid (who finished with 164 caps), Sourav Ganguly (113), Harbhajan Singh (113), Ishant Sharma (105), Anil Kumble (132), VVS Laxman (134), Virender Sehwag (104) and Sachin Tendulkar (200). The odd ones out were MS Dhoni (who finished with 90 caps), Irfan Pathan (29) and RP Singh (14). The same octet featured in three Tests against Sri Lanka and one against Australia later in the year. England matched this with eight eventual centurions in their line-up against Australia in Melbourne in 2013-14, but the overall record is nine, by the World XI against Australia in Sydney in 2005-06. The only two World XI players who didn't finish with 100 Test caps were the England pair of Andrew Flintoff (79) and Steve Harmison (63).