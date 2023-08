With their key batters and bowlers ageing, Australia need to find worthy replacements, and fast

End of an era: Australia will have several positions to fill in the next year, from openers to the pace-bowling attack • PA Photos/Getty Images

David Warner 's plight is currently a big subject of discussion but there are actually a number of Australian positions that will require serious attention as the Test team enters a period of evolution.

The cloud over Warner concerns whether he will achieve his desired Test retirement at the SCG in January 2024.

Warner set himself a challenge when he gamely announced the contest against Pakistan as his final Test appearance. Nevertheless there are no other batters whose strike rate worries opposing captains like the current Australian opener's does. The three candidates to replace Warner are Marcus Harris, Matt Renshaw and Cameron Bancroft

None of them come close to Warner's ebullient style, and whoever Australia chooses, it means taking a step back. Though Warner is not the player he used to be, he is still good enough to succeed in Australia and he should meet his preferred final destination at the SCG.

Of the replacement candidates, Bancroft is receiving a lot of coverage for his success in Sheffield Shield cricket. The problem with Shield cricket is, it's no longer the competition great West Indies allrounder Sir Garfield Sobers described in the '60s as "the toughest in the world outside Test cricket".

Because international players now rarely compete in the Sheffield Shield, it's not necessarily the best competition for judging future potential. Despite those deficiencies, the chosen player will have an opportunity to score runs against a struggling West Indies attack and this will be a cosy re-introduction to Test cricket. The tour of New Zealand in February 2024 will then provide a much tougher challenge.

Renshaw was harshly dealt with when he was previously dropped on poor first-class - rather than Test - form. However choosing him would still be a gamble as at age 28 he's the only opening candidate under 30.

That begs the question: where are the skilful young opening batters? This is a major concern when the other opener, Usman Khawaja, while extremely successful, will turn 37 during the summer.

Age is important when you consider what fine former West Indies pace bowler Andy Roberts once said: "You've got to pick fast bowlers while they are still really quick"

The fast-bowling trio of Pat Cummins , Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood all have mighty records but the latter pair are now well into their thirties and replacements will soon be required.

When the Australian fast-bowling stocks were decimated last season, why wasn't genuine paceman Lance Morris tested against West Indies at Adelaide Oval? It's one thing for Morris to challenge Shield players with sheer pace but the selectors needed to find out if he could cause a similar reaction at Test level.

If chosen this summer, Morris will be 26. Age is important when you consider what fine former West Indies pace bowler Andy Roberts once said: "You've got to pick fast bowlers while they are still really quick." A fast bowler only has so many years where he's genuinely quick.

Then there is the case of the highly successful Test offspinner Nathan Lyon . Lyon just suffered a serious injury and he has also bowled a mountain of overs, so his future is clouded. Todd Murphy is an adequate replacement but he'll need to expand his repertoire to fill Lyon's big shoes.

The other player whose position was debated in the UK is captain Pat Cummins. Cummins is a good captain but a leader's position is often questioned, especially when the team has a bad day.

That debate raises the question: if you demote Cummins who is the next captain?

Former captain Steve Smith is available, but at 34, he isn't a choice for the future. The other options are Travis Head, Alex Carey, and perhaps Mitchell Marsh, who will all be 30 or over.

A captain has to be appointed while he still has some peak years remaining, so he can provide playing inspiration.