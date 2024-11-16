Where does Irfan Pathan's Karachi triple-strike rank on the list of the greatest hat-tricks?
And which country has seen the most hat-tricks taken? A deep dive into all the stats and trivia around the feat in cricket history
Key metrics related to hat-tricks
The quality of the batters dismissed is determined by the career batting averages of those dismissed. I have zeroed in on the career figures rather than the career-to-date figures so that there is a degree of constancy to the analysis, in that the value for a batter will remain the same whenever he was dismissed. Also, it does not really matter what we use. Career batting averages make for easier evaluation.
This index allows us to identify the bowlers who achieved something special - dismissing all the hat-trick victims for 0. A high value of the index indicates that the hat-trick was launched by dismissing a set batter at a relatively high score. Seven bowlers have achieved the feat of dismissing all batters at 0. Pathan appears in all the three tables while Zoysa appears in two. At the other end, six bowlers have the index scores greater than 100. The very high total of 302 was reached when Fleming started his hat-trick in Rawalpindi by dismissing Saleem Malik for 237.
The English bowlers have achieved the maximum number of hat-tricks with 14. It is true that they have also played the maximum number of Tests. Australia follow with 11 hat-tricks. Pakistan - not surprising since they are known for their bowling prowess - are next with five.
Analytical snippets
The first classification is to group the hat-tricks in the innings they were taken.
Innings 2: 11
Innings 3: 13
Innings 4: 8
Onwards to the classification-based on results. No surprises here. When a hat-trick occurs, it increases the probability of a result.
Drawn: 7
Lost: 11
This is a surprise. More hat-tricks have been taken away than at home. It is quite difficult to explain this. Matthews' double hat-trick and the Akram one in Dhaka are at neutral locations.
Away: 22
Neutral: 3
The year 1999 saw four hat-tricks, two of these by Akram. Compare this with the average frequency of over four years per single hat-trick occurrence. In 2004, three hat-tricks were taken. Surprisingly, Dhaka and Harare figured in both these lists.
2004: 3
1912, 1988, 1994, 2000, 2003: 2
The first decade of the millennium saw no fewer than 11 hat-tricks. When you combine this with the above referenced data, 15 hat-tricks were taken in the 11 years between 1999 and 2010. The decades before and after the year 2000 had seven hat-tricks each. That makes it 25 hat-tricks in this 30-year period.
2010s: 7
1990s: 7
As expected, the fast/medium-fast bowlers have achieved this 29 times, leaving the other 17 to the spinners. The surprise is that right-hand offspinners have taken hat-tricks no fewer than nine times - a seemingly high figure for the non-mystery spinners.
Right-arm fast/medium: 23
Left-arm spin: 4
Right-arm legspin: 4
Right-arm offspin: 9
The following is the summary of the countries in which the hat-tricks have happened. India is the only country in which only one hat-trick has been taken.
England: 9
Pakistan: 8
A grouping of the cities in which hat-tricks have occurred is on expected lines. The city that started it all has the highest frequency. It is possible that these occurrences could be on multiple grounds within the same city.
Manchester: 4 (three matches)
Lahore: 4
Leeds: 3
Nine batters with career averages above 50 were dismissed during the course of the 46 hat-tricks. There are also a couple of 49-ers. The top five are featured below. Pathan is the only bowler to have dismissed two batters with 50-plus averages during his hat-trick.
KC Sangakkara: 57.4
AD Nourse: 53.8
BC Lara: 52.9
Javed Miandad: 52.6
Little nuggets on hat-tricks
This was achieved by Matthews in the Triangular Tournament against South Africa at Old Trafford in 1912. The surprising thing is that these were the only wickets he took in the match. And he did it totally unaided. In the first innings, he bowled Rolland Beaumont and had Sid Pegler and Tommy Ward lbw. In the second innings, he bowled Herbie Taylor, and caught and bowled Schwarz and Ward. Ward was Matthews' third victim in each instance.
Matthews, Hugh Trumble, Akram and Stuart Broad have taken hat-tricks twice in their careers. As already seen, Matthews did this in the same match. Akram achieved the double in the same year - 1999. No bowler has taken three hat-tricks.
We have already mentioned Matthews. Dominic Cork bowled Richie Richardson, and trapped Junior Murray and Carl Hooper lbw at Old Trafford in 1995. Sami had Charita Buddhika and Nuwan Zoysa lbw, and bowled Muthiah Muralidaran in Lahore in 2002. Jermaine Lawson bowled Brett Lee and Stuart MacGill, and two innings later had Justin Langer leg before in Bridgetown in 2002.
Hugh Trumble's hat-trick in Melbourne in 1902 had three non-wicketkeeper catches (one caught and bowled). Peter Petherick had a similar distribution in Lahore in 1976. Glenn McGrath in Perth in 2000 and Keshav Maharaj in St Lucia in 2021 had three non-wicketkeeper catches.
Courtney Walsh dismissed Tony Dodemaide in the first innings in Brisbane in 1988. Then, coming as first change, he dismissed Mike Veletta and Graeme Wood off two successive balls in the third innings.
The above three hat-tricks were the longest ones. It is tough to define the time. But in terms of overs, Lawson's was the longest - with 245 overs bowled during the hat-trick. Walsh's hat-trick was interrupted by 138 overs (113 + approx 25). Hughes' complex hat-trick had 100 overs bowled from his first wicket to his last.
Maurice Allom, Petherick, and Fleming's hat-tricks came in their debut Tests. Although Fleming took 75 wickets in his career, it can be said that none of these bowlers had very good careers.
Trumble and Geoff Griffin signed off their careers with a hat-trick in their farewell Tests. Trumble, on a happy note, and Griffin, in a rather controversial manner.
Romesh Kaluwitharana, MacGill, and Ward were batters in two hat-tricks each. MacGill was bowled for a duck each time, while Ward dismissed for a duck each time in the same match, as seen earlier. Kaluwitharana was caught behind for 100 and 4. No batter has been part of three hat-tricks.
Darren Gough, Broad, Zoysa, Rangana Herath, Harbhajan Singh, and Shane Warne have been on both sides of a hat-trick - with ball and bat
These are, arguably the least useful of hat-tricks. Lawson took his hat-trick at the huge score of 605 for 7. It did not do much good for West Indies, however. Sami was slightly better, taking the last three wickets of Sri Lanka, at 528 for 7, but Pakistan lost by eight wickets. Hughes took his complex multi-innings hat-trick when West Indies were at 448 for 8. It is no wonder that Australia lost.
Kapali bowled 183 rather harmless overs and took six wickets at a strike rate of 184 and an average of 118 in his Test career. Amid this carnage is a hat-trick - that means the other three wickets took 182.3 overs. One wonders why he was bowling at all. At the other extreme, Griffin played in only two Tests, took eight wickets, and had a hat-trick to his name. Despite his rather inglorious exit, he can be rather satisfied that he has achieved something very few have. Allom played in five Tests and took14 wickets, but he had a hat-trick to his name in his debut Test.
The 46 hat-tricks involved 138 bowlers, 138 batters, 68 fielders (including the caught-and-bowled credited to the bowler as fielder) and one stumping. I tabulated these 345 players to see the maximum involvement of any player. The results are given below.
Hugh Trumble: 8 (six as the bowler and two c&b)
Stuart Broad: 7 (six as the bowler and one as the batter)
Surprisingly, the results of the 45 matches portray a trend of comfortable wins or losses for the team that had the hat-trick-taking bowler. The closest was a 72-run loss for England in Sydney in 1892 when left-arm spinner John Briggs took a hat-trick. There were 11 innings wins, 15 100-plus-run wins (out of these 15, nine were by 200-plus runs) and ten wins by six or more wickets. So one can safely conclude that the hat-tricks had very little influence on the results.
Sixteen bowlers took a hat-trick and finished with only those three wickets in the innings. One bowler, Lohmann, took eight wickets in the innings.
No one has taken a hat-trick off the first three balls of the match. Lohmann, Trumble, Kline and Moeen Ali ended their respective matches with hat-tricks.
As the most important of all bilateral contests, the Ashes series are unique sporting events. Hence I have had a special look into these Tests. No fewer than nine hat-tricks have been taken in these contests - that is a fifth of all hat-tricks. These have occurred in 361 Tests, leading to a high frequency of 40 Tests per hat-trick. However, it must be said that six of the first seven hat-tricks in history were between these two founding teams.
The maximum number of hat-tricks were taken in the month of January, with eight occurrences. This is understandable since this is a very busy month of the season. The second-highest occurrence is in March, with seven. The month of December has only five occurrences, despite having hosted the maximum number of Tests. Finally, the month of September has had no occurrence. It is a lean month for Tests. My potpourri section this time covers this fascinating topic.
Conclusion
The quirky stats section
Anantha Narayanan has written for ESPNcricinfo and CastrolCricket and worked with a number of companies on their cricket performance ratings-related systems