Which players hold the record for the most runs and wickets in Test wins?

Four of the previous instances were in the Ashes: England took all 100 Australian wickets in 1903-04, 1911-12 and 1924-25, and Australia returned the favour in 2013-14. Australia took all 100 South African wickets at home in 1931-32 and away in 1935-36, and all 100 West Indian wickets at home in 1968-69 and 2000-01. West Indies also lost all 100 in South Africa in 1998-99, but took all India's wickets in 1961-62, and all England's in 1985-86, both at home.

That wouldn't be possible today, but there was a peculiar glitch in the Laws at the time that allowed bowlers to change ends and bowl the next over, as long as they didn't do it very often. The earliest set of Laws, in 1744, stipulated that a bowler could not change ends more than once in an innings (whether he bowled the next over or not). This was changed in 1870: "Provided he does not bowl more than two overs in succession, a bowler may change ends twice but not more often in an innings." Therefore Spofforth was allowed to change ends after the 27th over of England's first innings and bowl the 28th; he bowled for the rest of the innings, and finished with 36.3 of the 71.3 four-ball overs that the opposition lasted.