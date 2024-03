Which players hold the record for the most runs and wickets in Test wins?

Four of the previous instances were in the Ashes: England took all 100 Australian wickets in 1903-04, 1911-12 and 1924-25, and Australia returned the favour in 2013-14. Australia took all 100 South African wickets at home in 1931-32 and away in 1935-36, and all 100 West Indian wickets at home in 1968-69 and 2000-01. West Indies also lost all 100 in South Africa in 1998-99, but took all India's wickets in 1961-62, and all England's in 1985-86, both at home.

There have also been a few six-Test series, which obviously gives the opportunity for a side to take even more than 100 wickets. England actually took all 120 available Australian wickets in the 1978-79 Ashes series , but lost 116 at home in the Ashes in 1993

The man with the most runs in Test wins is Australia's Ricky Ponting , with 9157, including 30 centuries, another record. This is not terribly surprising, as Ponting took part in 108 Test victories (Shane Warne is next with 92). Another Australian is in second place: Steve Waugh made 6460 runs in 86 Test wins. Next come the South African Jacques Kallis with 6379 in 82, another Australian in Matthew Hayden 6154 in 71, and then the leading Indian, Sachin Tendulkar with 5946 runs in 72 wins.

That wouldn't be possible today, but there was a peculiar glitch in the Laws at the time that allowed bowlers to change ends and bowl the next over, as long as they didn't do it very often. The earliest set of Laws, in 1744, stipulated that a bowler could not change ends more than once in an innings (whether he bowled the next over or not). This was changed in 1870: "Provided he does not bowl more than two overs in succession, a bowler may change ends twice but not more often in an innings." Therefore Spofforth was allowed to change ends after the 27th over of England's first innings and bowl the 28th; he bowled for the rest of the innings, and finished with 36.3 of the 71.3 four-ball overs that the opposition lasted.