Which wicketkeeper has made the most stumpings off a single bowler?

The longest gap for anyone who had what might be termed a "continuous" career (so ignoring breaks for war or periods when their teams did not actually play any Tests) is a few weeks short of 12 years, by the Derbyshire seamer Les Jackson , who was ignored by the England selectors between 1949 and 1961. Hampshire's Derek Shackleton did not play a Test between November 1951 and June 1963, while more recently the Surrey offspinner Gareth Batty took Test wickets in June 2005 and October 2016.