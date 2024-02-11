Why did Dhoni pick No. 7?

Chris Gayle wore 333 - his highest Test score - as his jersey number for a while despite being a T20 superstar. Muttiah Muralitharan has sported 800 - his world-record number of Test wickets - on his back during the IPL. While those two are examples of legendary cricketers who changed jersey numbers during their careers, MS Dhoni
picked one and has stuck with it throughout.
So why did he choose the now iconic No. 7?
"That is the time or day my parents decided I would come on earth," Dhoni said at a promotional event. "So, I was born on the 7th of July. So July again the seventh month. 81 was the year so 8-1 = 7. So it was very easy for me to go out there when they asked me, 'okay, what number do you want'."
For any future Indian cricketers born on that day, the bad news is the No. 7 isn't available anymore. The BCCI retired the jersey number
after Dhoni ended his international career.