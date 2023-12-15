Matches (10)
The Buzz

Dhoni's No. 7 retired by BCCI

Second India jersey number to be retired after Tendulkar's No. 10

ESPNcricinfo staff
15-Dec-2023 • 47 mins ago
MS Dhoni's jersey number will belong to no one else  •  BCCI

MS Dhoni's jersey number will belong to no one else  •  BCCI

Indian cricket will never have another player wearing No. 7 on their jersey, after the BCCI decided to retire the number that belonged to MS Dhoni during his international and IPL career, according to a report in Indian Express.
Dhoni last's game for India was the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final, and he announced his retirement from international cricket via a post on Instagram on August 15, 2020. No India cricketer has worn No. 7 since.
Dhoni's jersey number is the second to be retired by the BCCI, after the No. 10 worn by Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar ended his international career in 2013, and since then no Indian player had worn a No. 10 jersey in international cricket until Shardul Thakur did it in 2017, after which the BCCI decided to retire the jersey number.

