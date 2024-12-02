Greaves, Jangoo called up for West Indies' ODIs against Bangladesh

Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo has earned a maiden call-up to the West Indies ODI squad for the three-match series against Bangladesh. Allrounder Justin Greaves also makes a return to the ODI setup after being left out of the home series against England early last month.

Both Jangoo and Greaves have been rewarded for their consistent form in the domestic Super50 ODI tournament which concluded late last month in extraordinary circumstances where the two finalists, Barbados Pride and Jamaica Scorpions, decided not to turn up for the toss and forfeit the final.

Jangoo, who plays for Trinidad & Tobago, finished the tournament as the highest run-getter with 446 runs in seven innings at 89.20 with three fifties and a century. Greaves, meanwhile, was second on the run-scoring list with 401 runs in five innings at 133.66 which included three back-back centuries. He also scored his maiden Test century last week against Bangladesh in the opening game which West Indies won by 201 runs.

"Greaves is capable of batting anywhere in the top six and brings that genuine all-round ability to the squad, which is welcomed at this stage," West Indies head coach Daren Sammy was quoted via a press release. "Jangoo's prowess in the CG United Super50 shows his flexibility to bring another dimension to our batting unit."

West Indies have left out Hayden Walsh and Jewel Andrew from the squad that won the three-match ODI series against England 2-1 . The release further stated that Andrew will join a "cohort of emerging regional batters" that will travel to India to attend a batting camp at the Chennai Academy with the main focus being on batting in spinning conditions.

"We continue to build towards the main target of the Men's 50-over World Cup where we are looking to broaden the pool of players even with the short-term objectives of winning series, especially at home and building momentum on the recent win against England," Sammy said.

The rest of the squad remains on expected lines. Captain Shai Hope and his deputy Brandon King will headline the batting unit, which includes Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Sherfane Rutherford, Keacy Carty and Roston Chase. Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph will lead the fast bowling unit along with Jayden Seales and Matthew Forde. Gudakesh Motie will head the spin bowling department.

All three ODIs against Bangladesh will be played in Basseterre on December 8, 10 and 12 respectively. The series will be followed by a three-T20I series from December 16 in Kingstown.

West Indies squad for ODIs against Bangladesh