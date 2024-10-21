Jos Buttler to miss ODI series in Caribbean after 'setback' in calf injury

Jos Buttler 's return as England white-ball captain has been delayed by at least three more matches, after he was ruled out of next week's ODI leg of their tour of the Caribbean due to his long-standing calf injury.

Buttler, 34, has been plagued by the injury for four months, and has not played a competitive match since England's elimination from the T20 World Cup, with their semi-final defeat to India in Guyana in June.

He missed the entirety of Manchester Originals' Hundred campaign, and then withdrew from the T20I and ODI series against Australia in September as well. According to the ECB, he has now suffered a "slight setback" in his rehabilitation, and will consequently fly direct to Barbados ahead of the five-match T20I series, which begins on November 9.

In Buttler's absence, Liam Livingstone has been named as England's ODI captain. It will be his first opportunity in the role, with Harry Brook - Buttler's stand-in in the ODIs against Australia - currently in Rawalpindi preparing for the third Test against Pakistan.

Michael Pepper , the Essex wicketkeeper-batter, has been added to the squad as cover, although the selectors had always intended to add two extra players to the tour, depending on the team selection for the third Test in Rawalpindi. Jordan Cox, England's spare Test batter who made his white-ball debut against Australia, is one likely inclusion, as is the legspinner Rehan Ahmed.

Buttler's continued absence will raise speculation around his international future, despite the assurances from Brendon McCullum, England's incoming white-ball coach, that he would remain front and centre of his plans, with McCullum pointedly saying that "he's been a little bit miserable at times."

"He's an incredibly gifted player," McCullum added at his unveiling. "He's a fine leader. My job is to get the best out of him so that all those that sit in the dressing-room feel like they can be ten-feet tall and bulletproof when they walk out to play, and they know that the skipper is going to give them that extra pat on the back and and enjoy the ride with them."

Buttler was a non-playing presence during the Australia series, with Marcus Trescothick, England's interim white-ball coach who will be leading the Caribbean tour, insisting: "There's no reason why Jos won't fit back into that mould, score millions of runs, captain well and fit back into the team perfectly."