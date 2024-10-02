Jafer Chohan, Yorkshire legspinner, fast-tracked for England white-ball tour of Caribbean

Yorkshire legspinner Jafer Chohan has earned his first England call-up for the men's limited-overs tour of West Indies, which begins at the end of October, becoming the first graduate of the South Asian Cricket Academy (SACA) to earn international recognition.

Launched in 2021 by Dr Tom Brown, the scheme aimed to remedy the under-representation of British South Asian players in the professional game. Dr Brown co-founded SACA with former England bowler Kabir Ali, after researching the subject during a four-year PhD at Birmingham City University, in which he found that British Asians represent just 5% of the cricketers at the top level of the men's game, a sharp drop-off from the 30% that play recreational cricket in England and Wales.

Chohan, who was released by Middlesex five years ago, aged 17, is one of 10 players and two coaches to have moved from the scheme into the professional game. Having joined Yorkshire in 2022, he has gone on to establish himself in their T20 side, and his England call-up comes off the back of a solid 2024 Vitality Blast campaign, in which he took 17 wickets at 15.52, with a standout performance of 5 for 14 against Durham - the third-best figures in Yorkshire's T20 history

Despite that form, and the value of wrist-spin in the shorter formats, Chohan has yet to feature in the men's Hundred. However, on Tuesday, Yorkshire announced he had signed a three-year contract to remain at Headingley until the end of the 2027 summer.

Jafer Chohan claimed five wickets for Yorkshire against Durham in this season's Vitality Blast • Getty Images

"It feels like an absolute dream to be selected," Chohan said. "It's what I've worked for my whole life.

"I've had a great week - having it announced about another three years at Yorkshire as well as having a call up now with England.

"For me this is a really good opportunity to be around some of the best players in the world, learn as much as I can and just really sharpen up my game as much as possible. Having big England names in the Yorkshire dressing room, it doesn't get too much better than that in terms of helping me improve."

Warwickshire's off-spinning allrounder Dan Mousley and Hampshire quick John Turner are the other uncapped members of the 14-man group. Both were part of the limited-overs squads against Australia at the end of the summer but did not feature.

Chohan's selection, despite a professional career of just 23 T20 appearances, is in keeping with an unconventional approach adopted by England's selectors. Since taking over as managing director at the start of the 2022 summer, Rob Key has put the onus on picking players on attributes rather than solely on domestic averages. That has come to the fore in 2024.

The year began with Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir playing prominent roles in India based on their release points and action on the ball, with little focus on their modest first-class records for Lancashire and Somerset respectively. Hartley had 40 dismissals at 36.57 and Bashir 10 at 67 heading into that five-Test series, with the latter going on to feature across home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka, at the expense of county team-mate Jack Leach , who had been Ben Stokes' primary spinner for the first two years of his tenure as Test captain.

Leicestershire's Josh Hull was the beneficiary of this radical approach at the end of the summer, debuting in the final Test against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval. With the 2025-26 Ashes in mind, Hull's 6ft7in height and left-arm action set him apart as a point of difference and trumped the fact he had taken just two wickets at 182.50 in three Division Two appearances this season. All this after England legend James Anderson was forced into retirement at the start of the summer.

With Test head coach Brendon McCullum set to assume the limited-overs job at the start of 2025, it is perhaps no surprise to see this left-field thinking filter into England's plans as they look to rebuild after disappointing showings at the 2023 ODI and 2024 T20 World Cups. The West Indies tour will be Marcus Trescothick's last as interim white-ball head coach, ahead of McCullum combining the roles in the new year.

There remains no place for Hartley, who has not added to his international caps since the Test tour of India, which he finished as England's leading wicket-taker with 22 dismissals. He was a non-playing member of the T20 World Cup squad in the Caribbean, but was subsequently overlooked for the T20I and ODI series against Australia.

Chohan's selection also presents a challenge to Rehan Ahmed , who was presumed to be the heir apparent to Rashid. The Leicestershire legspinner has 17 international caps to his name but hopes to add to that this month, having travelled with the Test squad on Tuesday to Pakistan, where he made his debut two years ago.

Rehan, 20, could yet challenge Chohan in the Caribbean with that squad due to be supplemented with two players from the Test tour. A decision on who will travel across will be made after selection for the third and final Test in Rawalpindi, which begins on October 24 - a week before the first ODI in Antigua. Hull, who picked up a season-ending quad injury on Test debut, could also be considered if fully recovered.

As expected, Jos Buttler will slot back in as captain following a calf injury, and is set to make his first competitive appearance since the T20 World Cup semi-final defeat to India at the end of June. However, a decision on whether he keeps wicket will be made nearer the time. Phil Salt is the only viable stand-in in the original 14-man squad, although both Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith are potential inclusions from the Pakistan Test party.

England limited-overs squad: Jos Buttler (capt), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid , Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

Itinerary

1st ODI: Antigua, October 31

2nd ODI: Antigua, November 2

3rd ODI: Barbados, November 6

