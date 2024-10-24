England add Jordan Cox and Rehan Ahmed to Caribbean tour

Both players are with England's Test team in Pakistan, with Cox due to fly home after the first day of the series decider in Rawalpindi ahead of the white-ball squad's departure for Antigua on Monday. Rehan, who has been named in England's XI for the third Test , will arrive late in the Caribbean and is unlikely to feature in Thursday's first ODI against West Indies.

Cox, the Essex wicketkeeper-batter, is set to make his Test debut at some stage on England's tour to New Zealand which closely follows the West Indies tour and may leave the Caribbean early. He is likely to miss the five-match T20I series, and will arrive in New Zealand in time for England's warm-up match in Queenstown on the weekend of November 23, ahead of the first Test on November 27.

Cox made his international debut in England's T20I series against Australia last month, and is likely to win his first ODI cap in the Caribbean with Jos Buttler ruled out of the 50-over leg of the tour due to a recent setback in his rehabilitation from a calf injury. He will also deputise as England's keeper at some stage in the New Zealand series, with Jamie Smith set to miss at least one Test - and potentially all three - on paternity leave.

Rehan's involvement in the third Test in Pakistan is likely to rule him out of at least the first ODI, and he may not be considered until the T20Is. He is one of three wristspinners in England's squads along with Adil Rashid, the mainstay of their white-ball sides, and the uncapped Yorkshire leggie Jafer Chohan.

England said when they announced their squads that two Test players would be added and always planned to take Cox and Rehan to the Caribbean. They announced this week that Liam Livingstone will captain them in their three ODIs in the Caribbean, with Buttler missing that leg of the tour, and also added Essex's Michael Pepper to their squads as cover.

West Indies are 2-0 down in an ODI series in Sri Lanka ahead of the final match on Saturday, having lost the T20Is 2-1, and are yet to announce their squads for the series. The first ODI takes place in Antigua on November 31, with the tour running until the fifth T20I in St Lucia on November 17.