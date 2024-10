England add Jordan Cox and Rehan Ahmed to Caribbean tour

Cox made his international debut in England's T20I series against Australia last month, and is likely to win his first ODI cap in the Caribbean with Jos Buttler ruled out of the 50-over leg of the tour due to a recent setback in his rehabilitation from a calf injury. He will also deputise as England's keeper at some stage in the New Zealand series, with Jamie Smith set to miss at least one Test - and potentially all three - on paternity leave.