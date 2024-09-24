No end in sight for Adil Rashid after passing the 200 wickets summit

Fresh from bringing up 200 ODI wickets at Headingley on Saturday, Adil Rashid says he has the hunger to continue playing international cricket, dismissing talk that retirement may be on the horizon.

The legspinner broke new ground as the first English spinner to reach the milestone, albeit one brought up in a second consecutive defeat to Australia . It was England's 10th loss in their last 14 ODIs. Another at Chester-le-Street would consign the hosts to a series defeat with two matches still to play. Poor weather, which forced training indoors on Monday, may end up saving their blushes, even if it does remove a series win from the equation.

That this is a transitional squad, shorn of a handful of senior players, including captain Jos Buttler , has already been offered as mitigation for the missteps so far. Nevertheless, the start of a new era - initially under interim coach Marcus Trescothick before Brendon McCullum assumes the limited-overs job in the new year alongside his Test commitments - has had an ignominious start.

Yet, even with the onus on refreshing tactics and personnel, Rashid remains an integral part of the future of England's limited-overs teams. February's Champions Trophy, the 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027's 50-over World Cup signpost the next three years, and the 36-year-old, currently in possession of an ECB central contract that takes him through to the end of the 2025 summer, has designs on being around for all of them.

"I have not thought about it [retirement] yet," said Rashid, speaking before Tuesday's third ODI at Chester-le-Street. "Keep playing, enjoy it, stay fit, bowl well, contribute to wins, hopefully World Cups and Champions Trophies - that is my ultimate aim.

"I'm playing each game and each series as it comes and if I'm still enjoying it and performing well, I'll keep carrying on.

"To play for this long and take the wickets I have, I'd never, ever dreamt of that, so hopefully I can carry it on. It's been an enjoyable ride with ups and downs, and hopefully I can stay on the up for the remainder of my career.

"I've got no eye yet on retiring or anything like that - that's not even crossed my mind. It's about enjoying the game and still giving it everything I've got."

It is a vital statement from Rashid given the lay of the land. Though the likes of Joe Root (rested) and Ben Stokes (undecided) are expected to return to the limited-overs set-up in some capacity - the Champions Trophy works for both given England's first Test in 2025 comes at the end of May against Zimbabwe at Lord's - the set-up has lost a lot of experience and knowledge in the last six months.

Of those moved on, Moeen Ali is the one Rashid will feel the most. The former vice-captain announced his retirement earlier this month after missing out on both T20 and 50-over assignments against Australia. And as a long-time friend, inseparable at home and aboard, the fear was that Rashid may soon follow suit. Those fears, for now, have been allayed. On Tuesday, the Yorkshireman will earn his 138th ODI cap - the figure Moeen finished on.

Of course, the team environment is a little different for Rashid. Not only will he not have his usual confidant for company, but he also now has more responsibility to assume as the go-to wise head in the dressing room, particularly for young spinners as England prepare for life after Rashid. The former will take getting used to, but the latter role is something he is keen to embrace.

"He's a big miss for the team and a big miss for me because we're really good friends on and off the pitch," Rashid said. "He's made that decision and got another chapter of his life with the remainder of his career and I'm sure he'll do wonders.

"With Mo not being there my input will obviously be a little bit more, speaking to the youngsters and them coming to me," he added.

"That's the ultimate aim. Whatever I've got in terms of experience, form, ups and downs, the knowledge I have, I can pass that on. It could be in terms of mindset or technical things. I'm trying to do that now as well, with the youngsters I'm working with.

"I've worked with Rehan Ahmed, I've worked with Jafer (Chohan) at Yorkshire. There's a few around the circuit, they're in competition, which is healthy, and they can compete to become that No. 1 spinner."

Easier said than done, of course. Rashid's evolution into a world-class operator was aligned with a consistency of selection and schedule. Between the 2015 and 2019 50-over World Cups, he played 76 out of a possible 81 ODIs under Eoin Morgan. In turn, England emerged during that period as a ground-breaking white-ball outfit. The demands and opportunities of the modern game mean the next generation does not have the benefit of that level of continuity.