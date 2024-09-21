Matches (22)
IND vs BDESH (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
SL vs NZ (1)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
PAK vs SA [Women] (1)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
CPL 2024 (3)
Live
2nd ODI, Leeds, September 21, 2024, Australia tour of England
PrevNext
Australia FlagAustralia
(15.2/50 ov) 94/3
England FlagEngland

England chose to field.Stats view

Current RR: 6.13
 • Last 5 ov (RR): 34/2 (6.80)
forecasterLive Forecast:AUS 295
Live
Scorecard
Commentary
Report
Live Stats
Overs
Playing XI
Photos
News
Bet
Report

England bowl as Maxwell, Starc and Hazlewood return for Australia

The home side have brought in Olly Stone for the rested Jofra Archer

Andrew McGlashan
Andrew McGlashan
21-Sep-2024 • 1 hr ago
Mitchell Starc is pumped after having Aiden Markram caught at point, Australia vs South Africa, Men's ODI World Cup, 2nd semi-final, Kolkata, November 16, 2023

Mitchell Starc is among the players back for Australia  •  Associated Press

England won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia
Australia have been able to recall the experienced trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the second ODI at Headingley after they missed the opening game due to illness.
England, who opted to bowl first on a cloudy morning, have made one change with Olly Stone replacing the rested Jofra Archer. It had always been expected that Archer would be carefully managed through this series.
"Usually Headingley has a bit in it at the start, especially with overcast conditions," England captain Harry Brook said.
For Australia, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and the injured Ben Dwarshuis are the three players to miss out from the Trent Bridge XI. Dwarshuis could only manage four overs on his ODI debut before sustaining a pectoral muscle injury throwing in the outfield.
Josh Inglis remains sidelined with a quad injury picked up in the T20I series. Matthew Short was listed to open in this match with Mitchell Marsh moving to No. 3.
Australia were dominant in the opening match as their collection of spinners sparked an England collapse from 213 for 2 before Travis Head flayed a magnificent 154 not out.
England 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Olly Stone, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Adil Rashid
Australia 1 Travis Head, 2 Matthew Short, 3 Mitchell Marsh (capt), 4 Steven Smith, 5 Marnus Labuschagne, 6 Alex Carey (wk), 7 Glenn Maxwell, 8 Aaron Hardie, 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Adam Zampa, 11 Josh Hazlewood
AustraliaEnglandEngland vs AustraliaAustralia tour of England

Andrew McGlashan is a deputy editor at ESPNcricinfo

Language
English
Win Probability
AUS 58.05%
AUSENG
100%50%100%AUS InningsENG Innings

Current Over 16 • AUS 94/3

Live Forecast: AUS 295
Powered by Smart Stats
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question
Australia Innings
Player NameRB
MW Short
caught2936
TM Head
caught2927
MR Marsh
not out2719
SPD Smith
bowled46
M Labuschagne
not out25
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 1)
Total94(3 wkts; 15.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>