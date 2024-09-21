England bowl as Maxwell, Starc and Hazlewood return for Australia

England won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia

Australia have been able to recall the experienced trio of Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell for the second ODI at Headingley after they missed the opening game due to illness.

England, who opted to bowl first on a cloudy morning, have made one change with Olly Stone replacing the rested Jofra Archer. It had always been expected that Archer would be carefully managed through this series.

"Usually Headingley has a bit in it at the start, especially with overcast conditions," England captain Harry Brook said.

For Australia, Cameron Green, Sean Abbott and the injured Ben Dwarshuis are the three players to miss out from the Trent Bridge XI. Dwarshuis could only manage four overs on his ODI debut before sustaining a pectoral muscle injury throwing in the outfield.

Josh Inglis remains sidelined with a quad injury picked up in the T20I series. Matthew Short was listed to open in this match with Mitchell Marsh moving to No. 3.

Australia were dominant in the opening match as their collection of spinners sparked an England collapse from 213 for 2 before Travis Head flayed a magnificent 154 not out.

England 1 Ben Duckett, 2 Phil Salt, 3 Will Jacks, 4 Harry Brook (capt), 5 Jamie Smith (wk), 6 Liam Livingstone, 7 Jacob Bethell, 8 Brydon Carse, 9 Olly Stone, 10 Matthew Potts, 11 Adil Rashid