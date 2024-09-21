Matches (22)
England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Leeds, ENG v AUS, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Leeds, September 21, 2024, Australia tour of England
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
10:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HC Brook
7 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 99.53 SR
BM Duckett
4 M • 189 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 97.42 SR
TM Head
8 M • 487 Runs • 69.57 Avg • 124.23 SR
M Labuschagne
10 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 75.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.44 Econ • 34.18 SR
LS Livingstone
7 M • 6 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 42.66 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.74 Econ • 32.29 SR
JR Hazlewood
7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.76 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Headingley, Leeds
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4770
Hours of play (local time)11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
Match days21 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News

Travis Head, Test opener? 'Keep the chatter: it makes it interesting'

The left-hander's white-ball form at the top of the order continues to be spectacular and he's increasingly at the centre of the major Test debate

Travis Head's unbeaten hundred completes Australia fightback after spinners star

Dwarshuis injured on debut but Labuschagne leads fightback with ball then bat

Livingstone surges to No.1-ranked T20I allrounder

He was Player of the Series against Australia and led England to victory in Cardiff

'Just do it' - Brook to trust his instincts on England captaincy debut

Brook came in for criticism during a relatively lean Test series against Sri Lanka but he has gas left in the tank after a long season

Champions Trophy looms into view as multi-format stars return

Don't be surprised to hear more than the occasion mention of the A-word, too, ahead of the 2025-26 series

