England vs Australia, 2nd ODI at Leeds, ENG v AUS, Sep 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
W
L
W
L
L
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 02:30
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 212 Runs • 35.33 Avg • 99.53 SR
ENG4 M • 189 Runs • 47.25 Avg • 97.42 SR
AUS8 M • 487 Runs • 69.57 Avg • 124.23 SR
10 M • 282 Runs • 56.4 Avg • 75.8 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.44 Econ • 34.18 SR
7 M • 6 Wkts • 6.7 Econ • 42.66 SR
AUS10 M • 17 Wkts • 4.74 Econ • 32.29 SR
AUS7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.89 Econ • 27.76 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Headingley, Leeds
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4770
|Hours of play (local time)
|11.00 start, First Session 11.00-14.30, Interval 14.30-15.15, Second Session 15.15-18.45
|Match days
|21 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
