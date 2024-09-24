Matches (14)
England vs Australia, 3rd ODI at Chester-le-Street, ENG v AUS, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Last five matches
England
L
W
L
L
L
Australia
W
W
W
W
W
Match centre Ground time: 03:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
ENG5 M • 221 Runs • 44.2 Avg • 100.91 SR
ENG7 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 101.01 SR
AUS8 M • 407 Runs • 58.14 Avg • 115.62 SR
AUS6 M • 286 Runs • 57.2 Avg • 120.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
ENG7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 34.18 SR
8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 44.66 SR
AUS10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 35.8 SR
AUS7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 27.3 SR
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4775
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
|Match days
|24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
