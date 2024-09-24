Matches (14)
SL vs NZ (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
Australia 1-Day (1)
One-Day Cup (1)
IND U19s vs AUS U19 (1)
AFG vs SA (1)
WCL 2 (2)
IND vs BDESH (1)
AUS v NZ [W] (1)
Duleep Trophy (2)
Champions One-Day Cup (1)

England vs Australia, 3rd ODI at Chester-le-Street, ENG v AUS, Sep 24 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI, Chester-le-Street, September 24, 2024, Australia tour of England
PrevNext
England FlagEngland
Australia FlagAustralia
Tomorrow
11:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
What will be the toss result?
ENG Win & Bat
AUS Win & Bat
ENG Win & Bowl
AUS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 03:10
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BM Duckett
5 M • 221 Runs • 44.2 Avg • 100.91 SR
HC Brook
7 M • 199 Runs • 33.17 Avg • 101.01 SR
TM Head
8 M • 407 Runs • 58.14 Avg • 115.62 SR
MR Marsh
6 M • 286 Runs • 57.2 Avg • 120.67 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AU Rashid
7 M • 11 Wkts • 5.14 Econ • 34.18 SR
LS Livingstone
8 M • 6 Wkts • 6.92 Econ • 44.66 SR
A Zampa
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.49 Econ • 35.8 SR
JR Hazlewood
7 M • 13 Wkts • 4.7 Econ • 27.3 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
ENG
AUS
Player
Role
Harry Brook (c)
Batter
Jofra Archer 
Bowler
Jacob Bethell 
Batting Allrounder
Brydon Carse 
Bowling Allrounder
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ben Duckett 
Top order Batter
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Livingstone 
Batting Allrounder
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Potts 
Bowler
Adil Rashid 
Bowler
Phil Salt 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Jamie Smith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Reece Topley 
Bowler
John Turner 
Bowler
Match details
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4775
Hours of play (local time)12.30 start, First Session 12.30-16.00, Interval 16.00-16.30, Second Session 16.30-20.00
Match days24 September 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia in England News

Carey takes his chance to silence hostile Headingley

Carey made a brilliant 74 in just his second match back since being dropped from the ODI side and his first match at Headingley since the hostile 2023 Ashes

Carey takes his chance to silence hostile Headingley

Could more crushing ODI failure be just what England need?

Pain of defeat should help invigorate England's thinking around a format they have ignored

Could more crushing ODI failure be just what England need?

Carey and Starc star as Australia take 2-0 series lead

Aaron Hardie claimed two wickets in two balls while Josh Hazlewood also impressed on return

Carey and Starc star as Australia take 2-0 series lead

Batting tempo failure leaves England cruising for a bruising

Struggle to find right balance against Australia highlights team's lack of 50-over nous

Batting tempo failure leaves England cruising for a bruising

Travis Head, Test opener? 'Keep the chatter: it makes it interesting'

The left-hander's white-ball form at the top of the order continues to be spectacular and he's increasingly at the centre of the major Test debate

Travis Head, Test opener? 'Keep the chatter: it makes it interesting'
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question